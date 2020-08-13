Centralina Council of Governments launches re-branding,new mission statement

CHARLOTTE – Centralina Council of Governments launched its new branding and website yesterday, August 12, along with its new name, Centralina Regional Council.
Established in 1968, Centralina Regional Council has a nine-county region, which includes Anson, Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties. Last year, the council decided to begin a re-branding to create a new mission statement, establish core values and set seven strategic goals for the region. Its mission is to lead regional collaboration and spark local action to expand opportunity and improve quality of life.
“We have been championing regional collaboration through the dedicated service of our departments and affiliated organizations since 1968,” said Geraldine Gardner, executive director of Centralina. “After more than fifty years of service, it was the right time to refresh our strategy so that we’re prepared to adapt to the needs of our growing region. We are very excited about our updated look, as well as our new name and website.”
Centralina is a public organization that aids regional coordination on planning, mobility, economic development, workforce development, aging and health for the nine-county Greater Charlotte region. It is one of 16 regional councils in North Carolina enabled by the General Assembly to meet regional needs while providing support to local governments and direct services to individuals.
"Our local governments need Centralina to be both visionary in moving our region towards a brighter future and practical in helping us respond to the needs of our citizenry," says Bobby Compton, chair of the Centralina Board of Delegates and Commissioner in the Town of Mooresville.
Moonlight Creative helped develop Centralina’s new visual identity and website.
“We saw a re-brand as an opportunity to better reflect where we are today as an organization, strengthen communication with our stakeholders and create more opportunities to connect and serve our region,” Gardner said. “Our passion for public service and commitment to the region remains the same, but will be newly aligned under a refreshed brand identity.”
The council also has a new logo with a colorful and interweaving design, signifying the council’s goal to bring people together to work across county lines, Gardner said.
“The interweaving patter in the logo reflects our work to unify our region while recognizing the uniqueness of our community,” the executive director said. “The overlapping colors also speak to our collaborative spirit and represent our passionate and diverse staff, who work together to make Centralina a valuable resource.”
As part of its re-brand unveiling, Centralina hosted a virtual brand launch to allow for social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.
