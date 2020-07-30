CFD rescues animals from house fire, no injuries

CONCORD — The Concord Fire and other assisting local fire departments rescued several animals from a house fire earlier this morning. No occupants were in the home a the time.
Around 10 a.m. this morning the Concord Fire Department responded to what was first recognized as smoke in the area of Longwood Dr. SW.
Concord Fire was on a medical call in a nearby area when several members of the crew noticed smoke coming from a nearby residence. The company verified that sufficient personnel was on scene and clearance from paramedics on the active medical call, clearing to investigate the smoke in the area. When crews arrived, they confirmed that a home was on fire in the 3000 block of Longwood Dr. SW.
Crews arrived to find an active home fire with no occupants in the home. The Harrisburg Fire Department responded to a call for assistance. Harrisburg Battalion Chief 1 and Engine 3 arrived on the scene. Several small animals, including dogs and cats, were removed from inside and rendered care.
Immediate action was taken by the crew, including calling for further assistance. Crews began to extinguish the fire immediately and made entry into the home. There were no occupants in the house at the time of the fire. However, several small animals, including dogs and cats, were found. The pets were given immediate medical attention by firefighters on the scene and then taken to a local vet by neighbors.
Concord Fire thanked Harrisburg Fire and Cabarrus County EMS for their assistance with today’s incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the City of Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.
