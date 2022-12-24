COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cabarrus County product Leaky Black makes Tar Heels history

CONCORD – The low-key kid from Cabarrus County is making big-time noise on college basketball’s highest level.

Last week, former Cox Mill and Concord high school boys basketball standout Leaky Black carved out a place for himself in the University of North Carolina’s storied record book.

According to Locked On Heels podcast host Isaac Schade, Black became the first player in Tar Heels history to record 600 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks during his career.

Black moved into that solo spot on Wednesday during the Tar Heels’ victory over Michigan when he had nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal during the Michael Jordan-sponsored Jumpman Invitational played in Charlotte.

Black, a fifth-year senior, now has 698 points, 593 rebounds, 301 assists, 137 steals and 74 blocked shots for his career.

Black played his first two seasons of high school ball for the Concord Spiders before transferring to Florida’s Montverde Academy for a year. He returned to Cabarrus County for his senior season and helped lead Cox Mill to its second consecutive Class 3A state championship.

Even though he arrived in Chapel Hill as a decorated player, Black quickly became known for his quiet nature and focus on defense. He was often seen as a role player, and he became a beloved figure, helping North Carolina reach the national championship game last season.

This year, the 6-foot-9 Black is on pace to have the best individual season of his career, averaging 6.5 points, six rebounds and 1.3 assists while totaling 13 steals and nine blocked shots.

In May, Black earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport science, and is now pursuing a master’s degree.