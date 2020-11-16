COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Charlotte forced to postpone Saturday’s game at nationally ranked Marshall

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte 49ers’ 2020 football season has been victimized by the coronavirus yet again.

UNC Charlotte announced Monday night that the team’s Conference USA East Division game at No. 15 Marshall Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 testing within the 49ers’ program.

This is the fifth Charlotte football game this season that has been cancelled or postponed because of COVID 19.

Last week’s home game against Gardner-Webb was cancelled the day before kickoff because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldog program.

Earlier this season, the 49ers couldn’t make their scheduled trip to the University of North Carolina because of an outbreak within the Charlotte locker room. The 49ers’ following game, scheduled for Sept. 26, was postponed because of positive tests and contact tracing at the Atlanta school.

The COVID-19 issues for Charlotte also caused its game at Middle Tennessee on Nov. 7 to be postponed. Now, it’s Saturday’s game against the undefeated Thundering Herd (7-0, 4-0), which defeated Middle Tennessee last week as Marshall honored the 50th anniversary of the tragic plane crash in wish 75 players, coaches and staff perished.