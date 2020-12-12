COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Ex-Wonder McCoy humbled by significance of uniforms entering his final Army-Navy game (WITH VIDEO)

EST POINT, N.Y. — There was a time when a simple patch or insignia was all that was allowed on a uniform or helmet to represent certain branches of the military at the Army-Navy game.

That's all changed in recent years as Nike has produced a series of specialized uniforms and helmets for the annual clash.

Army is wearing an olive-green uniform with patches and insignias representing the 25th Infantry Division that has fought in several major wars, notably the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War.

And just as the dress uniforms connect the generations of cadets in the Long Gray Line at West Point, these uniforms are a reminder to today's football players of the men who fought and sacrificed over the last 80 years in the Pacific Theater.

"The uniform's always important, just because of the history behind it and what it represents when we go out and play," said senior fullback Sandon McCoy, who starred at A.L. Brown High School.

"We're not playing for the look; we're playing for the men who lost their lives in battle. That's the important part behind it."