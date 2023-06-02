GASTONIA – This time last year, former Central Cabarrus softball standout Brantleigh Parrott was celebrating being a three-time All-State selection.

This year, she wouldn’t be limited to North Carolina.

Parrott, now a freshman at Gaston College, continued to make program history Friday when she was named a first-team selection on the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association All-American Team, according to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Parrott's honor makes her the second All-American in Gaston College athletics history, however, she’s the school’s only first-team selection.

Parrott is a pitcher/outfielder for Gaston College, a first-year program she helped reach the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series this season after the team won Region 10 regular-season and tournament titles and NJCAA Mid-Atlantic District championship.

Parrott finished with a 24-1 record, six saves, 0.55 ERA and 305 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings in 36 appearances (18 starts) this season as a pitcher. And she hit .465 with two home runs, 58 RBIs and 20 stolen bases as a hitter.

Parrott led all NJCAA Division I pitchers in ERA and strikeouts and was 12th in victories and her ERA was first among all NJCAA pitchers (Division I, II and III), and her strikeout total was second among all NJCAA pitchers.

At the plate, she was first in Region 10 in RBIs and third in batting average.

Her lone pitching loss came in the opening round of the NJCAA World Series, when eventual champion Florida SouthWestern rallied in the late innings for a 5-2 victory; Florida SouthWestern would go on to win its third straight title.

The only Region 10 honoree on the Division I All-American team, Parrott also earned the distinction of the "Joan Joyce Utility/Pitcher" award.

Joyce is considered one of the greatest female athletes of all-time as she toured nationally with the Raybestos Brackettes and Orange Lionettes softball teams from 1954 to 1975 in addition to playing for the U.S. Women's National Basketball team in 1964 and 1965 and competing on the LPGA Tour from 1977 to 1995.

Later a college softball and golf coach at Florida Atlantic University, Joyce died at 81 on March 26, 2022.