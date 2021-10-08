Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in heroin trafficking investigation

Members of The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Division Wednesday, Oct. 6, investigated an individual responsible for trafficking heroin into Cabarrus County. At the conclusion of the investigation approximately 7 ounces of heroin were seized along with a firearm, according to the sheriff's office.

Boris Alexander Ruiz-Saldana, 22, was arrested and charged with Trafficking heroin and placed into the Cabarrus County Detention Center and is currently under a $1 million secured bond.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division in this investigation.