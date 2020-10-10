Concord estimates Fire Station 12 to be completed November 2021

The city of Concord approved a contractor for the future Fire Station 12 project on Roberta Road during Thursday’s city council meeting.

The city used the design build method, which relies on qualifications, to decide on a contractor opposed to the bid method, where the company with the lowest bid is selected for the project. The fire station and the N.C. 49 water main project, both approved at the meeting, were the first design build projects the city has implemented.

Council member Brian King asked why the city chose to use a design build method for this project during the Tuesday work session.

“Normally, I think we would come up with a design, bid it out, and come to the lowest qualified bidder, but in this case we are doing a design build situation,” he said.

Engineering Director Sue Hyde said that the nature of the project made it a better fit for a design build.

“In the case of the fire station, it is all about time,” she said. “The fire department would like to have this station up and operational by the end of the recruitment class.”

She said the city is looking for an opening date by the end of next November.

