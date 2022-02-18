Concord man, Texan sentenced as meth traffickers

CHARLOTTE – U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad, Jr. handed down 17.5-year prison sentences to Rene Garcia, Jr., 43, of Laredo, Texas, and Jose Luis Ramirez, Jr., 45, of Concord, for trafficking methamphetamine, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison terms imposed, both defendants were ordered to serve 10 years under court supervision upon completion of their prison terms.

According to filed court documents and today’s sentencing hearings, on August 19, 2020, law enforcement learned that Garcia and Ramirez were trafficking narcotics in the Charlotte area. Law enforcement investigating the case recovered from the defendants’ hotel room more than 230 grams of methamphetamine the pair had accidentally left behind after checking out of the hotel. Court records show that law enforcement arrested Garcia and Ramirez when the men returned to the hotel to recover the drugs from the room. At the time of the arrest, law enforcement recovered from Ramirez a loaded firearm and a large amount of cash, and from Garcia more drugs and cash. Law enforcement seized from the defendants’ truck a second loaded firearm, two magazines containing ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and fake identification cards. Law enforcement also determined that the truck Garcia and Ramirez were driving had been reported as stolen.