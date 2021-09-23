Concord police search for woman missing since April

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Jordan Elaine Smith since June 15.

Smith's mother Tracie Barbee reported her daughter missing June 6 to the Kannapolis Police Department. But the investigation was later turned over to the Concord Police Department.

Barbee reported that she last saw Smith on April 18. On social media, Barbee stated that she also received text messages that day. Barbee has been consistently posting on social media for months since she reported her daughter missing. She also noted that her daughter's last social media activity appears to be from April 16.

Barbee also stated to police that Smith was known to frequent different residences in Kannapolis.

In a press release sent out Wednesday, Concord police stated that since beginning the investigation, detectives have investigated leads in Concord, Kannapolis, Salisbury, and Charlotte.

Detectives have also identified and interviewed more than 40 people to find out more information on Smith's location. Police stated that they are still accepting and following up on new information as recently as Sept. 13.

Barbee describes Smith as 27 years old, 5’6” tall and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.