CPD partners with Georgetown Law’s Innovative Policing Program

ABLE Project (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement) is a nationally recognized and evidence-based program. Two Police Sergeants and two Master Police Officers will go through the program’s train-the-trainer training in late September. The department will be one of the first law enforcement agencies in the state to facilitate ABLE training to all sworn staff later this fall.

Statement from Police Chief Gary Gacek: “I’m proud that the Concord Police Department was accepted into the ABLE Project, and that we will deliver this cutting edge curriculum to my entire staff. Research has shown that policies and procedures that include a “duty to intervene” are not enough to prevent officer misconduct. The challenge is having an organizational culture that supports peer intervention, from the top down; and, employing officers who possess the moral courage to do what’s right when another officer is doing something wrong or is about to do something wrong. While I have the utmost faith and confidence in the Concord Police Department’s culture and in the officers who carry out its mission, it’s my duty to provide them with the guidance, equipment, and training they need to be successful. The ABLE Project represents an additional investment into their training to ensure that we will continue to successfully serve our community with competence, courage, integrity, leadership, respect, and restraint.”