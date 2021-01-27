Fire at Concord Diner causes significant damage

CONCORD — The Concord Diner was burned down Wednesday morning.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Officials states that the fire broke put around 5 a.m. The Concord Fire Department responded to the scene following several 9-1-1 calls describing flames seen coming from the diner.

The fire caused significant damage to the diner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire caused the north and south bound lanes of N.C. Highway 29 to shut down but they reponed later in the morning.

Around 6 a.m Wednesday morning, the Concord Diner put a post up on its Facebook page letting patrons and friends know that everyone was safe.

The post read: "We want everyone to know that everyone is safe. We appreciate all your concern and prayers. Please keep Peter and Carrie and the staff in your thoughts and Prayers."

The diner was a beloved landmark in the Concord community.

This story will be updated as more is learned.