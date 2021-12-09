Human remains found in Mount Pleasant

Human remains were found near a creek in Mount Pleasant Wednesday afternoon.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call Dec. 8 around 3:23 p.m. from a resident on the 1100 block of Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant advising that they found an item, which appeared to be human remains in a creek behind their residence.

Responding officers and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit arrived and confirmed that the object was human skeletal remains. After further investigation, additional items were found consistent with human skeletal remains in and around a small creek in the area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office has requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in gathering additional information from the remains in hopes of making an identification.

The S.B.I. was expected to have a specialized team out at the scene Thursday morning to help officers remove the remains and help determine how long they have been there.