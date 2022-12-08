 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis police investigate shooting that left one dead

KANNAPOLIS  A shooting off of South Little Texas Road left one dead Wednesday afternoon.

The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating the shooting. Officers first arrived at the home located at 111 South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, after a 9-1-1 call reporting of a death. Once on the scene, officers found a deceased male. 

Kannapolis Police released the identity of the man, Claude Anthony Williams, II, 29, Thursday morning. He was a resident of the home. 

A homicide investigation is underway.

If anyone has information about this incident or any others, officials can be contacted at the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a monetary reward, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.  

