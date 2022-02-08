One person dies in crash on Highway 24/27 East, Huntersville woman to face charges

A Huntersville woman faces multiple charges including Felony Death by Motor Vehicle following a crash on N.C. Highway 24/27 East in Midland, the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office said.

Cabarrus County Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash Monday, Feb. 7, with injuries on N.C. Highway 24/27 East in Midland.

Cabarrus County EMS and Midland Fire personnel were first to arrive around and reported two vehicles, a Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge Charger, involved in the crash.

As Midland Fire blocked the eastbound lanes, other first responders attended to the patients involved in the crash. Cabarrus County deputies were on scene to investigation and assist with traffic control.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was pronounced dead on the scene by Cabarrus County EMS. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Robert Arlon Mungo of Stanfield,. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Christine Helen Biancoviso of Huntersville.