Police find two adults dead at Kannapolis home and daycare, no children were present

KANNAPOLIS ⁠— The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred Thursday morning at a home on James Street.

Police said officers responded to a home on James Street around 8 a.m. Thursday, June 2, after receiving a call to 911.

Officers found Sharon Chambers, 61, and her nephew, Benny Sloan, Jr., 46, dead in the home

Chambers, who owned the home, also operated the B&T Learning Center, a daycare, at the residence.

The B & T Learning Center is a 3-star daycare that serves children ages 1-12, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s Division of Child Development and Early Education.

Police said the incident was domestic related and that no children were at the residence when the incident occurred.

The investigation continues and additional information will be released later, police said.

Contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 with information about the incident. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.

