Remembering Terri Bobbitt 20 years later

The family of Terri Bobbitt will likely never get justice — no trial and no one punished.
The 20th anniversary of Terri Bobbitt’s death was Nov. 18. She was shot and killed outside the office of The Arc.
Bobbitt was working at her office on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2001. It was the Sunday before Thanksgiving and she was putting the finishing touches on the annual presentation for United Way funding that was to be made the next day.
Police now think they know who killed her, but they can’t do anything about it. The man died two years ago.
It’s been a frustrating 20 years for Terri’s family, including five years when police treated her husband as a suspect.
Terri Bobbitt was the middle sister in a family of five girls. Terri’s younger sister, Kathleen Roberts, still lives in Concord and works as a nurse at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Her older sisters are Rita Bannister and Carol Cahill.
“We just don’t want her to be forgotten,” said Susan Jackson, Terri’s youngest sister.
The sisters and their families have been getting together at Sunset Beach for more than 25 years. It’s something Terri helped get started.
Terri and her husband, Herb Bobbitt, came to Concord from Richmond, Virginia, when the Philip Morris Plant opened. Terri’s son from a previous marriage, Jamison Spencer, also moved to Concord. Herb was a supervisor and she worked in production and then moved into sales and handled a lot of the company’s overseas sales for a few years.
Their daughter Amanda was born and, at about 18 months old, began having seizures. After extensive testing and treatments for a few years, Amanda was diagnosed with a brain disorder. Jamison was just entering high school at the time.
Herb and Terri got involved with The Arc of Cabarrus County, now the Arc of Union/Cabarrus. The Arc helped people with developmental disabilities and their families.
The Arc and the families the Bobbitts met became support for each other, Jackson said. Terri and Herb were very involved and both served on state boards advocating for those with disabilities.
Eventually, in 1994, Terri left a great-paying job with Philip Morris to become the executive director for The Arc. She helped with work programs, establishing group homes and other activities aimed at improving the families’ lives.
“She ended up being a really strong advocate for adults with developmental disabilities,” Jackson said.
“She and Herb were a great team.”
Amanda was 17 when Terri was killed. Amanda attended public schools and, at age 21, graduated from high school. Something her mother would have been proud to see.
“Terri was a dynamo. She was an early riser. She would go, go, go!” Jackson said.
The night she was killed, Herb was at home with Amanda. Terri had planned to stop by the Mall to see a group of children she knew who were there Christmas caroling.
Herb didn’t start worrying until about 8:30 that night. He thought maybe she had stopped to talk with someone she knew.
Herb eventually got worried and called Jamison, who was living in downtown Concord, to come stay with Amanda while he went to look for Terri.
By the time he arrived at The Arc office off Concord Lake Road, the police were there and had found Terri. She was dead.
“The police did everything they could do for five years to convince (the family) that Herb was involved. But we stood firm,” Jackson said. “The entire time we were ‘no way he had anything to do with it.’”
Jamison was taken in and questioned, too. Police said they don’t recall him ever being a suspect.
The family was frustrated that the police continued to push the theory that Herb was involved in her death.
Jackson said she called investigators every few weeks at first and then it became months but never got much information.
That changed earlier this year, when police said they were going to present what evidence they had and what they believed happened and why they didn’t have enough evidence to bring charges.
“It was a random act. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time is basically what they are saying,” Jackson said.
What changed?
Concord investigators tied a new suspect to a gun that was stolen in the area. Shell casings at the scene were the same caliber.
“All this started adding up, but it had been so long they had no DNA or other evidence,” Jackson said.
The new suspect lived in a trailer park down the road from The Arc office. He had worked as a laborer at Ike’s Construction, which was in the same building as The Arc.
The Concord Police Department confirmed Jimmy Ray Poston Jr., 48, is the primary suspect in the case.
“Yes, for some time Jimmy Poston has been the focus of our investigation,” said CPD Maj. Robert Ledwell Jr. “At the moment I cannot recall the actual time frame from the start of the investigation that he was developed.”
“(Poston) was developed some time after Mrs. Bobbitt’s death after he was suspected of committing other crimes in Concord and Kannapolis,” Ledwell said.
Why was Poston never charged?
“We are confident that Poston was responsible for Mrs. Bobbitt’s death; however, we were never able to obtain enough sufficient evidence for him to be successfully convicted during a jury trial,” Ledwell said. “I cannot say if he were still alive that he would have never been arrested. Those at the department at the time of Mrs. Bobbitt’s death frequently discussed the case, and if there was anything we missed or if there is a new direction, we can take the investigation.”
The investigation seemed to focus on family members, and that was frustrating for the family.
Jackson said it seemed Herb Bobbitt was the only person the police were interested in for first five years.
Investigators said that’s not exactly the case.
“Mrs. Bobbitt did not meet the demographic where it would be suspected she would become the victim of a murder,” Ledwell said. “In other words, she did not live the lifestyle that would cause her to be in dangerous situations such as dealing narcotics. In instances like this, it is not uncommon for the immediate family to be the first focal points of the investigation. I do not know if I would agree with your statement of ‘so long.’ We investigated Mr. Bobbitt and many others until we were satisfied they were not the ones involved. We do not recall Mr. Spencer ever being a suspect in Mrs. Bobbitt’s death.”
Is the case closed?
Yes and no.
“An investigator that was involved in the case from the start, and has met with the family prior, is to meet with the family to discuss the issue,” Ledwell said.
“What is a misconception sometimes, if the case is closed on the basis of Poston’s death, this does not mean that should information come to light that implicates an accomplice in Mrs. Bobbitt’s death it will not be investigated. This is basically a status for the department’s records.”
Who was Jimmy Ray Poston?
Poston, a 1988 graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School, was in and out of jail for years, according to public records. Most of the charges early on were related to drugs and alcohol or traffic issues. There was a charge of misdemeanor death by vehicle in Mecklenburg County in February 1990.
Over the years, the charges turned to passing a worthless check, larceny and more traffic and alcohol charges around the time of Terri Bobbitt’s death.
In 2002, Poston was charged with DWI, hit and run and, in 2003, he was charged with common law robbery, attempted common law robbery and assault and battery.
Poston moved to Monticello, Kentucky, in 2011. He died in a traffic accident there on Jan. 18, 2018.
Concord investigators expect to meet with Terri’s family soon to answer their questions and to explain what police know.
Where are they now?
“Herb and Jamison just could not live (in Concord) any more. Jamison said he felt like wherever he went everybody was talking about him,” Jackson said.
Herb Bobbitt remarried and moved east to just outside Wilmington. Amanda lived with her father for about 10 years after Terri’s death. She moved to a group home near Wilmington and still lives there today.
Jamison Spencer moved back to Richmond, where his father lived, to go to college. He is married and has a daughter. He is a college professor in Chicago.
“We don’t want Terri to be forgotten,” Jackson said.
The Arc of Union/Cabarrus gives the Terri Bobbitt Award for Outstanding Community Service every year.