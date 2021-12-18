Remembering Terri Bobbitt 20 years later

“(Poston) was developed some time after Mrs. Bobbitt’s death after he was suspected of committing other crimes in Concord and Kannapolis,” Ledwell said.

Why was Poston never charged?

“We are confident that Poston was responsible for Mrs. Bobbitt’s death; however, we were never able to obtain enough sufficient evidence for him to be successfully convicted during a jury trial,” Ledwell said. “I cannot say if he were still alive that he would have never been arrested. Those at the department at the time of Mrs. Bobbitt’s death frequently discussed the case, and if there was anything we missed or if there is a new direction, we can take the investigation.”

The investigation seemed to focus on family members, and that was frustrating for the family.

Jackson said it seemed Herb Bobbitt was the only person the police were interested in for first five years.

Investigators said that’s not exactly the case.