Rowan Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in Enochville vehicle break-ins

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect captured on residential security cameras breaking into vehicles in the Enochville Community during the month of December.
Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of Malik Eugene Rose, 21, of Charlotte, charging him with nine offenses including breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of financial cards, larceny of a firearm, and misdemeanor larceny.
It was due to all the help of the community members that lead investigators to Rose as being their suspect, the sheriff's office said.
Court records show that he currently has pending cases in Mecklenburg County for the same types of crimes.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Malik Rose is asked to call 911, or the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (704-216-8683).