Sheriff's Office arrests local business owner in narcotics investigation

On February 5th, 2021 the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division concluded an investigation that had taken place over the past several weeks/months regarding illegal narcotics sales at a local business.

During this investigation, Detectives identified Kenneth Wayne Tucker Jr., 46, of Charlotte, NC to be responsible for selling quantities of suspected fentanyl tablets and other narcotics in Cabarrus County from his business, the 49’ers Barbershop located at 6549 Morehead Road, Harrisburg, NC.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Mr. Tucker’s barbershop and his residence that led to the following charges:

3 Counts of Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Schedule II (Fentanyl tablets)

1 Count Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Schedule II (Amphetamines)

2 Counts Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Schedule IV

1 Count Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances (49’Ers Barbershop)

1 Count Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Mr. Tucker is currently incarcerated in the Cabarrus County Detention Center with a $75,000.00 secured bond.