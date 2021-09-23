Sheriff's Office: Two arrests made in connection with theft ring, $400,000 in merchandise

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office executed a Search Warrant Sept. 16 at 214 Valhalla Dr. in Harrisburg. The investigation began on Aug. 24 in partnership with Organized Retail Theft Investigators from Lowe’s, Home Depot, Target, Harbor Freight and Harris Teeter (Kroger), according to a press release from the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.
After conducting an extensive investigation and surveillance for several weeks, it was found that the residents at 214 Valhalla Dr. — Irma Hernandez and Bonifacio Silvas — had been running an organized retail theft operation from their residence, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators said the suspects had posted hundreds of new in-box power tools, diapers, baby formula, laundry detergent, outdoor power equipment, small appliances, etc. for sale on online marketplace sites as well as conducting sales from the residence. The investigation showed that these items had been stolen from local Lowe`s and Home Depot stores within Cabarrus County and the surrounding area. The investigation also showed that the criminal operation had been on-going for over a year.
During the execution of the Search Warrant, thousands of new in-box items were located and recovered throughout the home. The basement was nearly entirely filled with stolen products. There was a ‘slide’ built to assist in moving product into the basement. Upstairs rooms were stacked floor to ceiling with diapers and other new merchandise throughout the house. It took approximately 50 people with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and various retailers over 12 hours to move and inventory all the merchandise. Approximately $400,000 of stolen merchandise was recovered from the residence.
Bonifacio and Hernandez were both charged with Continuing a Criminal Enterprise, three Counts of Organized Retail Theft greater than $1500, three Counts of Organized Retail Theft greater than $20,000, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods and 3 Counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods. They are both currently in custody at the Cabarrus County Detention Center and each have received a bond of over $200,000.
There are currently outstanding warrants for Lakevis Maloye, Ke`Marseau McSwain and Jermaine Walls, with more charges pending for other suspects involved as the investigation continues, the sheriff's office said.