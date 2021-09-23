Two arrests made in connection with theft ring, $400,000 in merchandise

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office executed a Search Warrant Sept. 16 at 214 Valhalla Dr. in Harrisburg, NC. The investigation began on Aug. 24 in partnership with Organized Retail Theft Investigators from Lowe’s, Home Depot, Target, Harbor Freight and Harris Teeter (Kroger).

After conducting an extensive investigation and surveillance for several weeks, it was found that the residents at 214 Valhalla Dr. — Irma Hernandez and Bonifacio Silvas — had been running an organized retail theft operation from their residence. The suspects had posted hundreds of new in-box power tools, diapers, baby formula, laundry detergent, outdoor power equipment, small appliances, etc. for sale on online marketplace sites as well as conducting sales from the residence. The investigation showed that these items had been stolen from local Lowe`s and Home Depot stores within Cabarrus County and the surrounding area. The investigation also showed that the criminal operation had been on-going for over a year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}