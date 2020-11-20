Woman killed in car crash with FedEx truck in Kannapolis

A woman was killed in a car crash in Kannapolis, Thursday Nov. 19.

On November 19, 2020 at approximately 1:45 p.m. officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a car accident on Kannapolis Parkway at White Cedar Trail.

Cordearo Smalls, of Charlotte, was driving a work vehicle for FedEx and traveling south on Kannapolis Parkway.

Stacy Riggins, of Marshville, N.C., was traveling east on White Cedar Trail and attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Kannapolis Parkway, when her vehicle was struck by the FedEx truck.

She was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus where she succumbed to her injuries.

Cordearo Renard Smalls was also treated at Atrium Health Cabarrus for his injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation and the Kannapolis Police stated that there will be no further information released at this time.