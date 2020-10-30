Eagle Eyes on the Ultimate Prize: Concord Academy boys set to face Calvary Day for NCISAA soccer championship

“I think the biggest thing is all the seniors have been starters since they were sophomores,” Eagles coach Scott Wagner said. “Just the experience, building up and getting better year by year as a team, has been a big difference. Plus, this group of kids, they don’t just play with their skill; they play with their heart.

“They also play with their minds,” he added. “One of the things I preach to the kids is that they’re going to be facing other teams with equal skills and abilities. So what’s the difference going to be? You have to be smarter. You have to play with your heart and do the little things to get you over the hump.”

The Eagles know that all too well, actually.

Last season, Concord Academy also had a strong team, one the Eagles felt was ready to win the state title. The Eagles played well in the playoffs, reaching the state quarterfinals, however, their season ended there with a disappointing overtime loss to Forsyth Country Day.

The pain of that defeat has stayed with them.

“When we lost last year, it was our fault; it wasn’t because (Forsyth Day was) just the better team,” Wagner said. “So I think (the Concord Academy players) just (have) that attitude of ‘We messed up last year. We’re not going to mess this up again.’