114 CCS Students selected for All-District Honor Band

To say that the band students of Cabarrus County have been thirsty for a live music performance opportunity would be a huge understatement. Recently, 114 middle and high school students from CCS were selected, based on audition, to participate in the 2022 South-Central All-District Honor Band Clinic on Friday, Jan. 28. Originally a two-day event, which was scheduled to incorporate approximately ten hours of rehearsal time in preparation for a Saturday afternoon concert, the 2022 All-District clinic was shortened to a single day of music due to weather concerns.
The South-Central All-District Band Clinic annually provides students with an opportunity to perform with the top middle and high school band students in the Charlotte-surrounding area.
Auditionees prepare a prescribed solo as well as a series of concert scales, which are then performed for a panel of judges in the weeks leading up to the clinic. The candidates are also evaluated on their sight reading ability by performing a short musical excerpt that they have never seen before during their audition. Students who receive high marks on each of their audition components can potentially be selected for one of two middle school bands, or one of two high school bands.
The ensemble conductors for the 2022 All-District Bands were: Dr. Scott Tobias, Director of Bands at West Virginia University; Joshua Stevenson, Director of Bands at Mooresville High School; Alice Aldredge, Director of Bands at River Oaks Middle School; and Carrie Lineberger, Director of Bands at Belmont Middle School.
The event is held annually at Stuart Cramer High School and is hosted by the band directors of Gaston County. The South-Central District Bandmasters Association consists of Cabarrus, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan, Stanly, Lincoln, Gaston, and Cleveland counties, along with Mooresville City and Kannapolis City Schools. All the private and charter middle and high schools within their geographical boundaries are also included.
Approximately 360 area students are selected each year for the All-District Bands. With 114 representatives in the 2022 ensembles, Cabarrus County Schools accounted for roughly 30% of the entire personnel. After nearly two years of Covid-stricken rehearsal adjustments, the success of the CCS band students is nothing short of astounding.
Congratulations to each of these hard-working students and thank you to each of their dedicated music teachers. We have truly missed these opportunities to celebrate your accomplishments.
Bart Tulbert is the Cabarrus County Schools Fine Arts Coordinator.