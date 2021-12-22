 Skip to main content
Berry dean's list
Berry dean's list

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

ROME, GA – The Berry College Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Local students are: Lauren Chandler of Concord and Lauren Moulison of Mooresville.

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest. Visit www.berry.edu.

