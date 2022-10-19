Cabarrus County Board of Education: Brian Floyd

Brian Floyd

Please tell us a little about yourself (family, beliefs, career, etc.).

First, I am a graduate of Cabarrus County Schools having attended Beverly Hills Elementary, Concord Middle School, and then graduating from Concord High School class of 2000. I am a product of this school system. Second, I was a teacher in Cabarrus County Schools for 7 years. I taught CTE at Concord High School and was Teacher of the Year in 2014. I coached football on the staff that had one of the most successful runs in Cabarrus County history, and I was the head track coach as well. I have a great understanding of what our students and our teachers need to make our school system successful as a result of this tangible experience. Finally, I am a parent of a CCS student. I am deeply tied to the traditions and heritage of Cabarrus County Schools and I am the only candidate that brings the perspective of being a student, a teacher, and a current parent in this school system.

Additionally, after graduating from Concord High School I attended The Citadel where I held various leadership positions, including being captain of the boxing team and making the All-American team as a Heavyweight. I graduated class of 2004 as a Distinguished Military Graduate, and I served as an airborne infantry officer in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Division. I am a decorated combat veteran with multiple combat tours in Iraq. My military career gave me a unique leadership experience that not many other people in the military even have. Since leaving the classroom I have built a successful mortgage business locally right here in Cabarrus County and serve on multiple non-profit boards in various capacities from board chair, president, and on executive committees. My commitment to national and community service predates any desire I ever had to run for public office, because that is just who I am. I have been present in this community everywhere you look long before I was ever seeking anyone’s vote, because this community and serving it are things I am truly passionate about.

I am married to my wife, Stephanie, who also grew up here and graduated from Cabarrus County Schools. We have three children - Bane (7) Hollins (3) and Ella who passed away while waiting for an emergency heart transplant when she was a baby. My younger brother, Paul, is a Sheriff's Deputy in Greenville, SC. My older brother, Michael, has been an English teacher in Thailand for 12 years.

I believe that every child has the right to a quality, complete, safe, and equitable education that prepares them for the world they will live in. My philosophy is that a complete education consists of three pillars - academic, extra-curricular, and social. It is our responsibility to offer and promote the best of these three pillars we can. The most important resource we have in that endeavor is our people - teachers, administrators, and staff. We must be supportive of those people in every way that we can in order to do what is best for our kids and deliver that complete education. My top priority is what is best for our kids. I use a litmus test for every stance I take and every decision I make - Is this best for the kids, or is it best for me and my own agenda or beliefs? It can rarely be both.

Why are you running for school board? How are you prepared for this role? What are your goals if you are elected?

I'm running for school board because as a graduate, former teacher, and current parent, this school system is personal for me. I don't believe in armchair quarterbacking or coaching from the stands, but in the last couple of years in particular I have seen a lack of quality leadership from our current board to the detriment of our schools, staff, and students. I think many board members have lost sight of what's important and are focused on their own agendas and satisfying the loud minority rather than doing what is best for our children. I looked at who was running and did not see three quality candidates who I trusted to win and to do a good job. I do not believe in being a problem identifier, I believe in being a problem solver. So I decided to be the change I wanted to see and to run.

In addition to my experience I highlighted above, I have a lot of board experience through various non-profit organizations including Boys and GIrls Club, United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cabarrus Arts Council, Salvation Army, Rotary, Foundation for the Carolinas, and many more. I pay attention to and stay involved with this community on a government level and a service level. All of this combined has prepared me to take this on.

Some of my priorities are below:

1. Culture Change – I believe there are two ways we can fix a majority of the problems we face in the school system today: 1- Money, and 2- Culture. We don’t really have more money or the outright power to generate it as a school board, but we can control our own culture and cultivate healthy systems that attract the best people and inspire students to be their best. To be completely honest, right now there are board members who are more focused on their own agenda and what is best for them rather than what is best for the kids creating a culture that is toxic at times.

2. Learning Loss and Mental Health – As we’re returning to normal from the pandemic, a major issue that we’re facing is learning loss. Obviously we have to address it from an academic standpoint. But we also have to address it from a mental health standpoint first. Students have to re-learn how to exist in a school again. A retooled focus on mental health will help improve confidence and discipline, which will put students in position to succeed. I think we need to increase the presence counselors in our schools dedicated solely to mental health, and provide our teachers and staff access to their services as well.

3. EC – We have a lot of challenges with the EC program in this county. Not for lack of people or attention, we have just been in over our heads. We need to re-tool some of our systems and approaches to create an environment where EC teachers can be successful and not burn out, and we need to put a focus on continuity. EC teachers seem to come and go more than most, and it is not healthy for that student population especially to have constant turnover. I also believe we need to proactively encourage more extra-curricular opportunities and participation from our EC students. I've actually proposed the idea of IEP writers for a long time, and I'm excited to see us trying that out. We need to do everything we can do to free up these talented teachers to do what we hired them to do.

4. Teacher and Staff Support – I believe that the ultimate goal in everything the school board does should be what is best for all kids. Our kids deserve the best we can give them, which means providing them with the best teachers and staff we can give them. Right now teachers in our system do not feel supported and they do not feel respected. And I do not blame them. We cannot micromanage every teacher in the district. We need to trust them to do what we hired them to do if we trusted them enough to hire them in the first place. The board should be focused on hiring good leaders that create cultures and environments that attract and develop talent and allow them to thrive. Obviously teacher pay is everyone's thing, and it is mine too, but I don't see many other candidates looking at what they could do to affect that as a board member, nor outside the box ideas on other ways to support teachers. We need to do everything we can to pay our teachers what they're worth, and we have to be realistic about what that looks like and what our ability is to do that and how we can get there. But money isn't the only remedy, we can start by treating them as professionals and giving them the respect they deserve as our allies in the fight for our children rather than villainize them. Pay is a problem, but our fundamental level of respect for professional teachers is the most basic root issue we can all address right away.

5. Calendar - It is time for us to stop playing politics and being concerned with what Raleigh's concerns are. We should stand up to them and take control of our own calendar. Not only are we seeing other counties stand up and take control of their own calendar without consequence, there is a way we can do this without causing trouble or breaking any laws - simply by filing a waiver as many other counties have. I do not buy the idea that the tourism (beach) lobby relies on summer workforce to make money, the state of South Carolina relies heavily on beach tourism yet they have a more realistic calendar.

I recognize that these issues are complex, and honestly a board member’s power to fix them is limited. So what I wanted to do was show you where I stand on these issues and the philosophy and thought process I approach them with. I’m not naïve enough to think that I can come in and fix all the problems of the school system, or even that I have the best ideas or solutions. What I do want you to understand about me is that I make decisions with my core principle of what is best for ALL kids in mind, and I am willing to listen and learn. None of the issues we face now can be fixed until we work towards a respectful and supportive environment between the community, board, and teachers – and that would be my first priority if elected.

We know that the primary purpose of testing is to assess what students know. How else should testing be used in the classroom? What percentage of instructional time should be utilized for CCS-mandated testing?

I'm not sure if this really answers the question specifically, but I do believe that we should use testing and metrics to measure growth as much as proficiency. Right now I believe it's 80/20 or 70/30 proficiency/growth. I think it should be more like 50/50. Proficiency matters, but growth matters just as much. However I believe to my core that we should do less micromanaging teachers and focus more on hiring and keeping good ones and trusting them to do what we hired them to do. Testing is important and necessary on many levels, but it shouldn't be the most important thing for every classroom. Looking back at my very best teachers I ever had they all had one thing in common - they didn't teach to test.

Please offer perspective on Cabarrus County Schools' policies promoting teacher retention, including local compensation.

The main thing I want you to understand about me is that I absolutely believe in people as our most valuable resource. I believe that every kid has a right to a quality, safe, equitable education that prepares them for the world they will live in. In the school system, our teachers and staff are our most valuable resource to give kids that quality education they all deserve. The very first thing we need to do is actively respect and support our teachers. We all agree that teachers should make $120,000 a year, but the reality is we don't have the money to do that. Our county does provide a competitive supplement, but as a board member I would be committed to prioritizing teacher pay when presenting the budget to the county. Further, we need to work to reinstate many of the pay bumps that have been taken away from teachers such as masters pay. I know there has been a lot of talk about bonuses from emergency funds that other systems have paid out. I don't really think using all of that money to pay bonuses really solves the problem, but the statement that it would make is where the value is. Now I'm a banker and a financial professional, so I deeply understand the importance of reserve funds. In fact when I was chair of United Way we were working out of our reserve budget in 2018 and made the hard choice to make some cuts and right-size our budget so we were no longer operating out of reserves. Everybody hated the idea and it almost caused a revolt. But by December 2019 we were operating in the green again and our reserve budget was rebuilt. When COVID hit 3 months later that ended up being what saved our organization. I tell you that story not to give you a stance one way or the other, but to let you know I understand emergency budgeting is never cut and dry and a complicated issue. But I also want you to understand that compensating our teachers is a priority to me and I will do everything in my power to responsibly do that. We have to pay our teachers a living wage. I also think there are lots of creative things we can try to do besides just pay to incentivize teachers.

What are your views on racial equity and what does the term "racial equity" mean to you?

I have actually been very active in the fight locally for racial equity. Recently I spent 3 years as the chair of Cabarrus County United Way and oversaw the transition to prioritizing impact grants towards institutions that can demonstrate effectively promoting racial equity and economic mobility in our community.

To me the term "racial equity" essentially means that due to a history of systemic policies minority populations face a harder road to economic mobility. Simply stated, the system is rigged so that poor people are much more likely to stay poor, specifically poor people of color. In my industry of mortgage banking, for example, we still see instances of redlining and disparate impact unintentionally affecting communities of color. These are not the dramatic racist actions you see in movies, but they are very real and they are very oppressive. Many of the are truly unintentional, which further reinforces the need for self-awareness and education. Also in my industry I have seen first hand how communities of color are preyed upon by predatory student lending.

All of these examples are barriers we face this very day to racial equity. I think public education's role in the fight for racial equity is simply to help everyone understand the reality of the situation. That is a sensitive subject, especially for those who aren't prepared to take an honest look. But the point is not to make anyone feel bad, hold them back, or take something away from them. It is not to villainize the characters of our history. It is not even to make excuses. It is simply to make us all aware of the reality outside of our own individual perspective so that we can be productive citizens who are self-aware and able to make good socially conscious decisions.

I recently lost 50 pounds. I couldn't do that until I took a real look in the mirror one day and became aware that I was overweight, and once I was aware I could make better decisions to live a healthier lifestyle as a result of that awareness.

The population growth in the county currently means new schools are required in the future. At the same time, the county created our Virtual Academy. Given the options families have in the county, how do you see construction projects fitting into future capital needs versus growing our virtual options?

That is a really good question. And to be honest, I think we're still learning the right answer to that right now. Virtual learning has had a weird evolution - first it was the greatest idea in the world, then it was the worst thing in the world, and now the pendulum is settling down and we're learning the strengths and weaknesses of it. Having taught a child virtually I can tell you it is not for everyone. But having seen my own students go to the YES Center and the PLC when I was a teacher, I can also tell you it is indeed for some people. The world is changing, and on some level virtual learning has improved everyone's ability to educate and to be educated. So I think we need to put some time and energy into finding out what that mix is in our county. The difficulty with construction is the lag time and the need to be able to predict our future needs. While facilities are important, I've always believed that too much money is dedicated to facilities and materials, especially technology. That's a strange thing for a former CTE teacher to say, but government technology funding is a paradox - technology evolves faster than our ability to fund and emplace it. It is important, but we'll never be able to spend enough, or fast enough, to be good enough. If you ask anyone who grew up in Concord what class they learned the most in, 9 out of 10 will tell you Phil Wilson's class. I had him for social studies in the early 90's in the old middle school building that was falling apart around us. We had more kids than seats and had to sit on the floor, and I can't honestly say I ever remember opening a text book. He had an overhead projector and a chalkboard and a giant map of the world. A quality teacher meant more to my education than a facility. Again, facilities matter, but the quality of education we are giving matters more and that comes from people not buildings.

Please share your ideas on improving our EC and AIG programs.

Well I used to have a great innovative idea of "EC Clerks" to hire for less than a teacher costs who handles all the data entry and much of the paperwork that EC teachers burn out on. If the county gave each school 10 more EC positions, it wouldn't matter because they probably couldn't fill them. So to me the idea was to increase the productivity of the EC teachers we had by dedicating resources to reducing their workload and letting them focus on what their talent is. I thought of that as I was doing countless IEP's for my own students. Everybody who doesn't understand the paperwork says to get rid of the paperwork, but that's not a realistic solution. Most of it is necessary, and some is tied to vital state and federal funding. An IEP, by definition, is complex and every detail matters. But that idea is no longer an idea as we are experimenting with "IEP Writers" that basically do exactly that. I would say we need to really buy into that idea and grow it. I think the same concept applies to AIG - rather than trying to find more quality teachers that we may not be able to find, let's increase the productivity and capacity of the ones we have by taking things off their plates.

I also think that we need to be more proactive our EC and OCS kids participating in extra-curricular activities. My education philosophy is that there are 3 pillars to a complete education - academic, extra-curricular, and social. EC and OCS kids have a right to those 3 pillars as well and we need to proactively promote them to that community.

With continued growth of private or for-profit charter schools in the region, CCS will continue to allocate critical state-funding for local students who choose these schools (rather than CCS). How would you use your role on the Board so we are not losing students?

I am the world's biggest advocate for public education. It should go without saying that a board member would be a huge advocate for public education, but that has not been the case lately. My first coaching job out of the army was at Cannon School, and I had an opportunity to teach there or teach at Concord High School. Nothing against Cannon, the people and the school were wonderful - more so than I ever expected. But in my opinion public schools are a fundamental American institution, and they set us apart from the rest of the world. We should not be degrading that by diluting their funding towards for-profit (and sometimes for-agenda) schools. Cannon is a great school, but in my opinion they could never give the complete education that public schools give. Again, there are three pillars to a complete quality education, and nobody can give a better social education that prepares you for the real world than a diverse public school. For starters I would be very vocal about this subject and advocate for public school funding to stay in public schools. It is not right that these private and charter schools can get public funding, but not be bound by public schooling requirements. I will always fight for our public schools and stand up to these private or for-profit charter schools.

Explain your views and ideas regarding local preschool programs.

Nobody is a bigger fan of preschool than two working parents of a 3 year old during the pandemic, I can assure you of that. My children benefitted greatly from preschool to prepare them academically and socially for kindergarten. I believe that everyone should have access to preschool. I would like to see CCS find a way to do some sort of student teaching internship to help staff preschools to handle free access for everyone, but to be honest I'm not sure how realistic that is. However the point is that I believe in preschools and would be in favor of anything that increases access and quality of preschools in our district. Preschool is essential to a quality education, and that should be a right not a privilege. It should be available to all the children in our community, not just those with the means to afford it and the ability to access it.

Often the BOE becomes isolated from the views of teachers, students and families. What concrete actions will you take to ensure that does not happen?

Simple - community engagement. Actually step foot in a school from time to time, be publicly supportive, and engage teachers, staff, students, and families within our school system. Some say that board meetings are public and open to all so this shouldn't be a problem, but the fact is that teachers are probably scared to speak up at them and most likely too busy to do it even if they weren't scared. They are a great avenue for active parents with time and resources that allow them to attend the meetings, but how many in our district do not have that access or ability? How many children have parents or guardians that simply aren't engaged? Do they not count too? We have to be proactive, but without being disruptive. I don't like campaigning because I don't believe politics should be part of schools. But one thing I have liked about it is finding my blind spots in the community and the school system and filling them with people I trust to keep me looped in on what I need to be looped in on.