Cabarrus County Schools student test scores showed improvement for the second straight year, according to new state test scores released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, with more than 40% of the district’s schools exceeding growth.

60.9% of all students were proficient on state level exams (this includes End-of-Grade and End-of-Course combined test results) for the 2022-23 year, up from 60.2% in 2021-22. It ranks 12th among North Carolina’s 115 school districts and is seven percentage points higher than the statewide rate.

The district's 2022-23 overall proficiency rate represents a vast improvement from the pandemic year of 2020-21, when it was 55.4%.

“While the data shows there is still work to be done, we are encouraged that our students continue to show growth in the classroom,” CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki said in a statement. “Our teachers, administrators, Board of Education, district leadership, and building and central office staff are working hard to engage and inspire students in the classroom every day, and I’d like to thank them for continuing to move our students forward.”

Of the 41 schools included in the testing data, 18, or 44%, exceeded growth, a slight improvement from the prior year, when 17 schools achieved the distinction. An additional 15 schools met growth.

The grade-level proficiency scores improved for 23 schools. Harold E. Winkler Middle saw its share of students achieving proficiency skyrocket 13 percentage points from 52% in 2021-22 to 65.4% last year.

Several other schools posted growth rates at or above 5% including Royal Oaks School of the Arts (+8%), Hickory Ridge High (+6.9%), A.T. Allen Elementary (+5.9%), Bethel Elementary (+5.6%), Northwest Cabarrus High (+5.3%) and Early College High (+5%).

Both Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute and Roberta Road Middle opened last year, so there is only grade-level proficiency data available for the 2022-23 year.

The state also issues A-F letter grades to individual schools and reports whether they met academic growth targets. The school grades are based 80% on pass rates on exams and 20% on growth on tests.

In CCS, 15 schools, or 37%, scored either an A or a B, the same number in 2021-22. Eight CCS schools earned an A, up from five schools that did so in 2021-22.

Only seven schools had D or F grades, an improvement from the nine schools the year before.

“Cabarrus County Schools is incredibly proud of the hard work of our dedicated students and staff,” CCS Chief Academic Officer Sarah Reeves said in a statement.“The data released today is simply a small snapshot of the hard work that occurred over the 2022-2023 school year.

Six of the seven schools that received the poor grades are also Title 1 schools, meaning they have large populations of students living at, near or below the poverty line.

School grades, though, are just one marker to measure success. Winecoff Elementary, for example, had a D grade, yet the school actually exceeded growth.

Four schools — A.T. Allen, C.C. Griffin STEM Middle, Harold E. Winkler and West Cabarrus High—came off the low-performing list from the 2021-22 year.

Only one school, Carl A. Furr Elementary, was added to the low-performing list in 2022-23. Roberta Road Middle was also added, but it was not around in 2021-22.

Two schools in the district scored performance grades of at least a 90: Early College High, which scored a 93, and Cabarrus Early College of Technology, which scored a 92. They were also the schools that had the highest percentage of students achieve grade-level proficiency.

The four-year graduation rate for CCS high school students was 88.9%, higher than the statewide rate of 86.4% and almost identical to the graduation rate in 2021-22, which was 88.8%.

The graduation rate of students identified as English Learners increased almost 20 percentage points from 58% in 2021-22 to 76.5% last year.

“In June – long before today’s data release -- our district and schools built out this year’s strategic goals related to student wellness, academic achievement, as well as graduation rates as we want to continually make growth in every area,” Sarah Reeves, the chief academic officer, said.