Museum, Catawba students collaborate

SALISBURY – During the fall semester, the NC Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures collaborated with three different classes in the Ralph W. Ketner School of business at Catawba College, introduction to entrepreneurship, marketing research, and the MBA course marketing management, courses taught by Jeremiah Nelson and Jennifer Yurchisin.

“The students had so many great ideas,” said Beth Nance, executive director of the museum, following business plan presentations at the end of the semester in Nelson’s introduction to entrepreneurship.

Located in Spencer, the museum offers visitors exhibits ranging from antique dolls and toys to contemporary childhood favorites. After visiting the museum early on in the semester, students remarked that the museum really has something for everyone – not just die-hard collectors or small children.