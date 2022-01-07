EnergyUnited celebrates 5-year anniversary of Empowering the Future Scholarship Program,now accepting applications

STATESVILLE– This year, EnergyUnited is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Empowering the Future scholarship program, which offers two $5,000 college scholarships to high school students who are planning to attend a college, university or technical school after graduation. The local co-op is now accepting applications from qualifying seniors who reside within the cooperative’s 19-county service area.

To be eligible for the scholarship program, students must live in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is serviced by EnergyUnited. Applications must be submitted online at www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/ no later than Thursday, March 31.

“EnergyUnited is committed to building a brighter future for our rural communities,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited. “We are paving the way to this future now by investing in our youth through community outreach programs like Empowering the Future.”

Please visit energyunited.com for eligibility guidelines and to download a copy of the application. For more information contact Adam Martin, communications specialist at 704-818-6928 or adam.martin@energyunited.com.