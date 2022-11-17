Harold E. Winkler Middle School names auditorium in memory of CCS educator

In a ceremony recently held at Harold E. Winkler Middle School, the school officially named its auditorium in memory of Martin Efird – an educator, mentor, and friend to many in the H.E. Winkler and Cabarrus County Schools communities.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education previously voted to name the auditorium for Efird, a 36-year teaching veteran who passed away in September 2021.
“Mr. Efird was an outstanding teacher and advocate for children,” said Dr. Michael Williams, CCS director of human resources and former principal at Winkler Middle. “Outside of the classroom, he was the sound engineer for the auditorium – never missing an event – and kept score for the baseball team. We dedicated the auditorium in his memory to represent his service to the children of Cabarrus County and H.E. Winkler Middle School.”
Efird was a long-time Cabarrus County Schools student and educator. He graduated from Central Cabarrus High School and attended Oral Roberts University before beginning his teaching career in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. He returned to Cabarrus County at J.N. Fries Middle School as a science teacher before transferring to H.E. Winkler Middle School in 2011 when the school opened.
The ceremony included celebrations with colleagues, friends and Efird’s family. It also featured a performance by Saanvi Kaza, a current Winkler student who shared her musical talent on the piano.