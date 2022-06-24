 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independence celebrations kick off in Mount Pleasant

Too Much Sylvia

Too Much Sylvia is always a fan favorite, shown here is a performance at Village Park in Kannapolis. They go on stage in Mount Pleasant on Saturday at 7 p.m.

 David Roman, RomanDA Photography

MOUNT PLEASANT—The annual Independence Celebration in Mount Pleasant on Saturday kicks off celebration of American independence.

Saturday’s festivities begin with the parade at 5 p.m. down Main Street. The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ECHS officials said the Main Street side of the museum is a great place to watch the parade.

The Independence Celebration moves to Town Hall Park with music, food and fireworks.

DJ Eric Bowman kicks off the music at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the band Too Much Sylvia at 7 p.m. A shag contest will be held during the intermission.

“A Taste of Mount Pleasant” will showcase the town’s local restaurants.

Saturday’s celebration will be capped with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Independence Celebration

Patriotic music by the Symphony

The celebration of freedom continues Friday, July 1, at Village Park.

The Charlotte Symphony will perform its annual patriotic music concert. Fireworks mark in the end of the celebration in the park. Music begins at 7 p.m.

25th Annual Harrisburg 4th of July

The Town of Harrisburg is celebrating its 25th Annual Fourth of July celebration in Harrisburg Park.

Festivities include food, music and activities for all ages from 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4.

The annual Harrisburg 4th of July Parade starts at 9 a.m. on N.C. 49 through town.

One of the biggest fireworks displays in the area closes out Independence Day.

4th of July
