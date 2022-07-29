Kannapolis city schools announces two new elementary school principals

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Schools announced the names of two elementary school principals.

Dr. Lenore Thompson will begin serving as the principal at Fred L. Wilson Elementary and Lauren Dobbin will begin serving as the principal at North Kannapolis Elementary.

Both leaders bring rich magnet school leadership experience from their recent positions as assistant principals with the district.

Superintendent Kevin Garay stated:

“Dr. Thompson has successfully served the students and families of KCS for over 25 years. She is a sound instructional leader who embodies professionalism and a commitment to leading the growth of students. Most recently, she has been an integral part of FLWES’ success in her role as assistant principal the last three years.

“Mrs. Dobbin has spent her entire nine-year career in KCS and has quickly established herself as a strong instructional leader in her roles as teacher and principal intern at FLWES and her last two years as the assistant principal at Jackson Park Elementary. She leads with passion and a desire to improve outcomes for students.

We look forward to seeing both of these leaders in their new roles.”

Thompson received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from East Carolina University. She earned a master’s in school administration and a doctorate in educational leadership, both from Gardner-Webb University.

Dobbin received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UNC Charlotte and a master’s of school administration from East Carolina University.