A little more than one-third of Kannapolis City Schools students were proficient on state level exams for the 2022-23 academic year, according to new state testing data released earlier this week, though the majority of schools met or exceeded growth.
The 35.4% proficiency rate is 18 percentage points lower than the statewide rate, though it is practically the same as in 2021-22, when the district had a rate of 35.5%. Cabarrus County Schools by comparison had an overall proficiency rate of 60.9%.
The data includes End-of-Grade and End-of-Course combined test results.
"Our teachers work incredibly hard and are guided by compassion, care, and teaching the state content," KCS said in a news release on its website. "While we did not see the results we hoped for on state assessments in many cases, we believe in multiple measures of student success."
"Every school, every classroom, every student, has a story to celebrate regarding how success is experienced and every teacher has something to be very proud of," the district added.
People are also reading…
While the proficiency rate is low, three schools exceeded growth— G.W. Carver Elementary, Jackson Park Elementary and North Kannapolis Elementary—up from only two schools exceeding growth in 2021-22. Three other schools, Forest Park Elementary, Fred W. Wilson Elementary and Shady Brook Elementary, also met growth.
"Foremost, we are extremely proud that all six of our elementary schools met or exceeded growth," the district said.
Though only one school had more than half of its students at grade-level--Jackson Park had 64.8% of it students achieve grade-level proficiency--five schools improved upon the prior year.
The most notable were G.W. Carver, which saw a grade-level proficiency increase of 7.2 percentage points, and Jackson Park, which saw an increase of 6.4% percentage points.
The state also issues A-F letter grades to individual schools and reports whether they met academic growth targets. The school grades are based 80% on pass rates on exams and 20% on growth on tests.
Of the district's eight schools, only two received passing letter grades: Jackson Park Elementary scored a B and North Kannapolis Elementary scored a C.
Four schools, including A.L. Brown High, scored D grades while two received F grades.
Four of the six schools that received the poor grades are Title 1 schools, meaning they have large populations of students living at, near or below the poverty line.
School grades, though, are but one marker to measure success. G.W. Carver, for example, had a D grade, yet it actually exceeded growth.
Even schools that struggled with overall grade-level proficiency did well in other areas, according to the news release. A.L. Brown, for instance, had proficiency increases in Math 1, Math III and Biology while Kannapolis Middle met growth in Reading overall and increased student growth index by over two points.
The four-year graduation rate for high school students was 86.1%, close to the statewide rate of 86.4% and the district's rate in 2021-22, which was 86.5%.
The graduation rate of students identified as English Learners increased five percentage points from 83.3% in 2021-22 to 88.6% last year.