Local students continue volunteer clinic despite COVID-19

A determined group of students and instructors at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences haven’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from doing good in the community, shifting to a telehealth virtual care model to keep a local free clinic operating.

Four years ago, students and instructors in the master of occupational therapy (MOT) program at Cabarrus College opened a free occupational therapy (OT) clinic on Saturdays at the Community Free Clinic (CFC) of Cabarrus County, which provides healthcare to vulnerable populations in the area. The MOT students, working under the supervision of licensed occupational therapists, offered occupational therapy to CFC clients who might not have access to these services otherwise. The students, in turn, gained valuable, real-world clinical experience.

But COVID-19 put a temporary halt to the free OT clinic. Many students in the MOT program live out of state and travel to the Cabarrus College campus every third weekend for their on-campus classes. To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the college shifted all instruction online, meaning students could no longer come to campus or conduct the free OT clinic at CFC.