Local students named to Mars Hill Dean's List
Mars Hll University

MARS HILL – Mars Hill University recognizes 362 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

Among them are:

Charlotte – Samuel L Thomas.

Harrisburg – Maxwell Marcellus Gaither.

Huntersville – Kaitlyn Marie Johnson.

Kannapolis – Kaitlyn Noelle Cabaniss, Sadie B Taylor.

Mount Pleasant – Sara Grace Cook.

Salisbury – Mye Layjah Daneva Street.

Woodleaf – Timber D Hedrick.

Mars Hill University is a premier private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master's degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, teaching, and management.

