More than 50 N.C. business, political figures back brief supporting Leandro plaintiffs

Self-proclaimed “recognized leaders in the North Carolina business community” are jumping into the Leandro school funding debate. They filed paperwork Wednesday in the N.C. Supreme Court to support plaintiffs seeking court-ordered education funding.

The list of more than 50 names includes: Erskine Bowles, former White House chief of staff and retired president of the University of North Carolina System; Thomas Bradshaw, former Raleigh mayor and N.C. transportation secretary; Ken Eudy, former top adviser to Gov. Roy Cooper; Jim Fain, former N.C. commerce secretary; Anthony Foxx, former Charlotte mayor and U.S. transportation secretary; Hannah Gage, former chair of the UNC System Board of Governors; James Goodmon, Capitol Broadcasting Company chairman and CEO; James Goodnight, co-founder and CEO of SAS Institute; Hugh McColl, former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Orage Quarles, former president and publisher of the News and Observer; Thomas Ross, former UNC System president; Sherwood Smith, former CEO and chairman of Carolina Power and Light; Norris Tolson, former secretary of the N.C. departments of commerce, revenue, and transportation; Brad Wilson, former president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina; and Smedes York, former Raleigh mayor.

The group is submitting a friend-of-the-court, or amicus, brief supporting plaintiffs. “The amici submitting this brief are recognized leaders in the North Carolina business community, all of whom have dedicated their professional efforts to building and serving enterprises that contribute to our state’s economic progress and stability,” according to the group’s attorneys. “Amici are attentive to the impact of a sound basic education on the future of the North Carolina’s youth and our state economy.”

“In particular, amici are concerned that failure to improve public schools will negatively affect our students’ ability to thrive in the workplace — and by extension our collective economic condition,” the court filing adds. “Amici also rely on quality education so that they can draw from a skilled and talented local work force to support their business efforts. Improving education in the state is vital for amici and businesses who seek to maintain and grow their business interests in North Carolina.”

The group touts “the undeniable link between improved educational opportunities and economic prosperity.” The brief aims to “highlight the overwhelming consensus within our state government and among social scientists concerning the impact of quality education on improved economic outcomes.”

The N.C. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Aug. 31 in the latest stage of the Leandro suit, which started in 1994. The state’s highest court has issued major Leandro rulings in 1997 and 2004. The case is known officially as Hoke County Board of Education v. State.

The latest controversy in the case involves a trial judge’s order this spring to boost state education spending by $785 million. That number dropped from a $1.75 billion figure ordered last November. The money would cover portions of a court-sanctioned remedial plan designed to resolve the Leandro dispute.

In addition to the extra spending, Supreme Court justices will decide whether the judge had the authority to bypass the General Assembly. The original Nov. 10 order would have forced state officials to transfer money out of the state treasury without legislative authorization.

“In light of the history and empirical data linking quality education with improved financial conditions, amici will argue that the remedy ordered by the trial court was the practical and constitutionally appropriate means for the State to guard and maintain the fundamental right to a sound basic education as interpreted by the Court’s prior decisions and mandated by the Constitution,” according to the court filing.

Monday marks the deadline for the next set of briefs in the Leandro case. All parties must finish submitting paperwork to the state Supreme Court by Aug. 12.

After the Aug. 31 oral arguments, the court will issue its opinion “upon a date to be chosen in the Court’s discretion.”

Here’s the full list of supporters of the friend-of-the-court brief, as identified in the paperwork:

Adam Abram

Chairman, James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

Sepi Asefnia

President & CEO, Sepi Engineering, Inc.

Chair, NC Chamber

James Babb

Former President & CEO, Jefferson Pilot Communications

Rye Barcott

Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Double Time Capital

Ronald J. Bernstein

Retired CEO, Liggett Vector Brands

Crandall Bowles

Former Chair & CEO, Springs Industries

Erskine Bowles

Co-Founder, Carousel Capital

President Emeritus, University of North Carolina

Thomas W. Bradshaw, Jr.

Retired Managing Director, Citigroup

Former Chair, NC Citizens for Business & Industry (now NC Chamber)

Former Chair, Raleigh Chamber of Commerce

Former Chair, Public School Forum of North Carolina

John R. Bratton

Director, Wake Stone Corporation

Samuel T. Bratton

CEO and President, Wake Stone Corporation

Theodore D. Bratton

Chairman, Wake Stone Corporation

Jack Clayton

President of Business Strategy, TowneBank

Sue W. Cole

Managing Partner, Sage Leadership & Strategy, LLC

Former Mid-Atlantic CEO, U.S. Trust Company

Sandra Wilcox Conway

Former Manager, Excellence in Education, The First Union Foundation

Peter Conway

Founder (Retired), Trinity Partners

John Cooper

Chair, Mast General Store

Don Curtis

Founder & CEO, Curtis Media Group

Richard L. “Dick” Daugherty

Former Vice President & Senior North Carolina Executive, IBM

Former Chair, NC Citizens for Business & Industry (now NC Chamber)

Emeritus Board of Directors, Research Triangle Park

Charter Board of Directors, Public School Forum of North Carolina

Bert Davis

President, 95 Impact Capital, Inc.

James M. Deal, Jr.

Former Chair, Watauga County Board of Education

Former Chair, Watauga Board of County Commissioners

Former Chair, Board of Trustees, Appalachian State University

Clay Dunnagan

Founder and Manager, Anchor Capital

John Ellison, Jr.

President, The Ellison Company

Frank E. Emory Jr.

EVP, Chief Administrative Officer, Novant Health

Ken Eudy

Founder and Former CEO, Capstrat

Jim Fain

Retired Bank Executive

Former Secretary, North Carolina Department of Commerce

Anthony Foxx

Former Mayor of Charlotte

Former US Transportation Secretary

Paul Fulton

Former President, Sara Lee Corporation

Former Dean, Kenan-Flagler Business School

Chairman Emeritus, Bassett Furniture Industries

Founder and Chair, Higher Education Works

Hannah Gage

Former Owner, Cape Fear Broadcasting Company

Former Chair, UNC Board of Governors

Alston Gardner

Managing Director, DGI Capital, LLC

Patti Gillenwater

President and CEO, Elinvar Leadership Solutions

James F. Goodmon

Chair & CEO, Capitol Broadcasting Company

James and Ann Goodnight

SAS Institute

Greg Hatem

Founder & CEO, Empire Properties and Empire Eats

Barnes Hauptfuhrer

Former CEO, Chapter IV Investors, LLC

Former Co-Head, Corporate & Investment Banking, Wachovia Corp.

Melody Riley Johnson

Director, Strategic Accounts, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices

Steven J. Levitas

Senior Vice President, Pinegate Renewables

Elizabeth Martin

Producer, Wild Violet Media, LLC

Easter A. Maynard

Board Chair, Golden Corral Corporation

James H. Maynard

Board Chair/Founder, Investors Management Corporation

Founder, Golden Corral Corporation

Hugh L. McColl, Jr.

Former Chair & CEO, Bank of America

Dr. Bill McNeal

Author (with Tom Oxholm): A School District’s Journey to Excellence:

Lessons From Business and Education

Former Superintendent, Wake County Schools

National Superintendent of the Year

Carlton Midyette

Venture Capital Investor

Thomas B. Oxholm

Executive Vice President, Wake Stone Corporation

Former member, Wake County Board of Education

Author (with Dr. Bill McNeal): A School District’s Journey to Excellence:

Lessons From Business and Education

Roger Perry

Chairman, East West Partners Club Management

Orage Quarles, III

Former President & Publisher, The News & Observer

Co-Founder, Journalism Funding Project

Thomas W. Ross

Chairman of the Board, Bausch & Lomb Company

Director, Bausch Health Companies

President Emeritus, University of North Carolina

Retired Superior Court Judge

Thomas R. Sloan

Founder, Sloan Capital Company

Gordon Smith III

Retired Investment Advisor

Founder and CEO, Wood Pile LLC

Sherwood Smith

Former Chair, NC Citizens for Business & Industry (now NC Chamber)

Former Chair, Triangle Universities Center for Advanced Studies, RTP

Charter Board Member, Public School Forum of North Carolina

Norris Tolson

Retired Business Executive

CEO & President, Carolinas Gateway Partnership

Former CEO, North Carolina Biotechnology Center

Former Secretary, NC Departments of Commerce, Revenue, and

Transportation

Richard Urquhart

Retired Vice President, Investors Management Corporation

J. Bradley Wilson

President & CEO Emeritus, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of North Carolina

Former Chair, UNC Board of Governors

David Woronoff

President, The (Southern Pines) Pilot and Business North Carolina

Magazine

Smedes York

Chair, York Properties

Former Mayor, City of Raleigh