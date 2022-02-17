Rowan-Cabarrus selects Student Excellence Award finalists

Thaisala Eubanks is the College’s Governor Robert Scott Student Leadership Award nominee. Robert W. Scott served as N.C. State Governor and later as president of the North Carolina Community College System, and the award bearing his name honors students who demonstrate extraordinary leadership qualities. Eubanks had always wanted to attend college but, as a teenage mother, put her education on hold to raise a family. She is pursuing her degree at Rowan-Cabarrus with the goal of working in juvenile counseling and continuing to help her family operate their non-profit organization, which assists children and families who have been displaced from their homes and are living temporarily in hotels. Eubanks is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success, as well as the Rowan-Cabarrus President’s List.