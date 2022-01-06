Savage, Thorson honored with RCCC teaching excellence awards

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has recognized two instructors as its 2020-21 Excellence in Teaching award recipients. The award recognizes superior faculty members who go above and beyond expected levels of instruction and elevate educational excellence and student success.

Eric Savage, a full-time math instructor, and Sondra Thorson, a part-time business administration instructor, received the awards.

“We are beyond proud of these educators for their dedication to excellence in serving our students,” said Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is committed to providing the highest quality instruction.”

Savage believes his three children, ages 6, 4, and 1, make him a better teacher. “I watch them learn things every day, and I explain things to them every day,” he said. His favorite part of teaching, especially math, is knowing that he is helping people in their personal lives, whether they realize it or not.