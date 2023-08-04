Angie McClain has experienced a lot during her 16 years as a Cabarrus County Schools educator.

After beginning her CCS career in 2007 as a teacher assistant and bus driver at Winecoff Elementary, she went on to teach at Patriots STEM Elementary and Beverly Hills STEM Elementary, including serving as AIG teacher at both schools.

"I always tell people, there's some trees that are finally growing back over near Reed Gold Mine that I completely cleared," she said with a laugh about her early days as a bus driver.

McClain, who was the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year, relished making a difference in the lives of her students, whom she referred to each year as being part of the “McClain Gang.”

She was “living her best life” last school year as a kindergarten teacher at Beverly Hills, when McClain was informed about a new position at the central office around assisting other teachers across the district.

As much as she enjoyed her time as a teacher, she was it was “a calling” to someday work in a role where she could help uplifted and empower other teachers.

“I believe teachers learn best from other teachers,” said McClain, who transitioned into her role as teacher support specialist in December.

She helped organize a new teacher and staff orientation last Wednesday and Thursday at Hickory Ridge High School, which was attended by 120 new educators, including 34 international teachers from countries such as the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

“We really focused on making sure those beginning teachers felt welcomed to our county and knew the resources that are available to them,” McClain said.

On Friday, more than 300 educators, including experienced teachers new to the district, joined in.

During the three-day event, teachers took part in several workshops and roundtables led by experienced educators, including Kimberly Jones, the 2023 North Carolina Teacher of the Year. CC Griffin STEM educator Natalia Mejia, the 2023 NC Beginning Teacher of the Year, was also in attendance.

“Cabarrus County Schools is an amazing school district that creates an atmosphere where you feel like part of a family,” McClain said, noting the district is the “perfect size where it’s easy to make those connections with a new teacher.”

The two-day orientation was a highlight for many of the teachers, who say they now feel more confident about the start of school year next week.

“NEO was a great experience,” said Destiny Lynch, who will be teaching first grade at W.M. Irvin Elementary. “I had a chance to learn more about Cabarrus County schools and all the amazing things it has to offer.”

“Overall,” she added, “I feel prepared, supported, and encouraged! I am so excited to start off my journey in education at Cabarrus County Schools.”

Another new educator, Melissa Watson, who will be teaching kindergarten at Carl A. Furr Elementary, had some initial reservations about going into teaching. But those doubts subsided once she was connected with other educators at the orientation.

“When in attendance at the NEO this year, I met people that quickly showed support, respect, and true sincerity,” she said. By going to the orientation, “I have realized I am exactly where I am supposed to be now.”

The key takeaway she took from the orientation, she said, was the importance of building professional relationships with other educators and staff, like McClain, which will “make all the difference.”

For the first three years teaching in the district, beginning teachers are paired with established teachers (usually on their grade level) who serve as mentors, meeting with them weekly to make sure everything is going well, McClain said.

“We always like to make sure that our beginning teachers feel supported by any means necessary,” she said.

She added: "We are really passionate in supporting our teachers and making sure that they remain in what I feel like is the best profession out here."

As these educators embark on their new careers, McClain looks forward to being there for them every step of the way, along with any other teachers who might need assistance.

“I always like to share my story with new teachers so that they know: Look where you can grow,” McClain said.