An open letter to the Class of 2021: Keep your options open
top story

Editor's Note

The Chamber hopes parents, grandparents and friends will share this information with high school senior and those considering whether to attend college or technical training.

Class of 2021, you have undoubtedly been dealt an unfair senior year. Maybe you’ve had to deal with added stress at home because of job loss and had to take on extra work. Maybe you won’t get the traditional prom or graduation ceremony and have spent most of the year behind a screen. None of it is fair.

Now, you may also be worried that you will continue to be short-changed if you start college in the fall.

But as business leaders in this community and your biggest cheerleaders, we want you to know that we are here to support you, and we hope you will keep your options open.

The first step is to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. This form could open doors for you that you didn’t even know existed.

We don’t want for you to realize too late that you could have attended college affordably, or even for free, if you had filled out your FAFSA. The FAFSA makes you eligible for grants and scholarships that you don’t have to pay back. To get a college degree, it does not mean you have to go into debt or take out thousands of dollars in loans.

It’s also important to remember that the world could look very different in the fall with more people being vaccinated each day against COVID-19.

Last year, we watched the Class of 2020 leave nearly $110 million in federal financial aid unused. We do not want to see you leave that kind of money on the table.

Our state needs you. We want to see you use your talents and realize your dreams. To do that, you most likely will need to get some training after high school. The vast majority of jobs, 70%, will require a college degree or industry-recognized credential by 2030.

But you don’t necessarily have to earn a four-year degree to get a good paying job. Rowan-Cabarrus Community College offers training for high-quality credentials that will qualify you for great jobs in just one year or less.

To give you an idea of how big of impact college can have on your life, you must look at the amount of money you can earn in your lifetime.

A high school graduate in North Carolina with no college degree can expect to earn only about $11,000 a year out of school.

After 15 years of working, the average North Carolina high school graduate who skips college can expect to earn about $27,000 each year. But a high school graduate who has two years of college can expect to earn $56,000 after 15 years of working. Compare that to a high school graduate who gets a four-year degree. That person can expect to earn $83,000 after 15 years of working.

You can double the amount of money you earn in your lifetime if you go to college.

Now, some of you may be saying that you tried to fill out the FAFSA but gave up because it was complicated. We urge you not to give up and to seek help from the army of experts across the state ready to help you. Reach out to your high school counselor, any college financial aid office whether you plan to attend the school or not, or visit the College Foundation of North Carolina helpline for virtual and in person help.

This Cabarrus County business community is so proud of the hurdles you have overcome during COVID. Don’t stop; complete the FAFSA and discover a great future! You can do this, Class of 2021!

Our best wishes for your bright futures,

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus board of directors:

Hank Alston, Merrill Lynch

Jan Beatty-Hendley, Wells Fargo

Marjorie Brown, Elder Law and Estate Planning Solutions of the Piedmont

Page Castrodale, Cabarrus County Economic Development Corp.

Ward Childress, Ben Mynatt Family of Dealerships

Jim Craddock, CESI

Jenny Dabbs, Team Honeycutt, Allen Tate Realtors

Kevin Garay, Kannapolis City Schools

Stacey Griffin, Cabarrus Brewing Co.

Haley Hassler, Barton Malow

William Isenhour, Johnston, Allison & Hord, PA

Barbi Jones, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus

Ladoska Keeter, Gordon, Keeter & Co.

Natasha Lipscomb, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Gayle Love Lee, Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Justin Moore, Sublmnl Design

Owen Parker, Hilton Garden Inn

Jack Puckett, First Citizens Bank

Dana Ritchie, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Brian Schultz, Cabarrus County Schools

Dale Shoffner, S&D Coffee and Tea

Ray Soporowski, Concord Mills

Mark Spitzer, Castle & Cooke/NC Research Campus

Tri Tang, Atrium Health

Chad Tarlton, Uwharrie Bank

Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Randy Welch, Duke Energy

