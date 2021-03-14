An open letter to the Class of 2021: Keep your options open

Class of 2021, you have undoubtedly been dealt an unfair senior year. Maybe you’ve had to deal with added stress at home because of job loss and had to take on extra work. Maybe you won’t get the traditional prom or graduation ceremony and have spent most of the year behind a screen. None of it is fair.

Now, you may also be worried that you will continue to be short-changed if you start college in the fall.

But as business leaders in this community and your biggest cheerleaders, we want you to know that we are here to support you, and we hope you will keep your options open.

The first step is to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. This form could open doors for you that you didn’t even know existed.

We don’t want for you to realize too late that you could have attended college affordably, or even for free, if you had filled out your FAFSA. The FAFSA makes you eligible for grants and scholarships that you don’t have to pay back. To get a college degree, it does not mean you have to go into debt or take out thousands of dollars in loans.