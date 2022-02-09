Democrats hold precinct organization event

On Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., Cabarrus County Democrats will host an online event to organize the following communities.
Precinct number and voting locations are: 01-07 Harrisburg Elementary School 02-01 Elevation Church,; 02-02 Furr Elementary School; 02-03 Jay M Robinson High School; 04-08 Northwest Cabarrus High School; 04-11 Kannapolis YMCA; 04-13 Cabarrus Shrine Club; 07-00 Northeast Fire Station; 09-00 Georgeville Fire Station; 12-03, All Saints Episcopal Church; 12-08 Hartsell Recreation Center; 12-09, Wolf Meadow Elementary School; and 12-12, Central Cabarrus High School.
Register for the event online at https://bit.ly/CDPprctsOrganizing2022.
