 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats hold precinct organization event
0 Comments

Democrats hold precinct organization event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., Cabarrus County Democrats will host an online event to organize the following communities.

Precinct number and voting locations are: 01-07 Harrisburg Elementary School 02-01 Elevation Church,; 02-02 Furr Elementary School; 02-03 Jay M Robinson High School; 04-08 Northwest Cabarrus High School; 04-11 Kannapolis YMCA; 04-13 Cabarrus Shrine Club; 07-00 Northeast Fire Station; 09-00 Georgeville Fire Station; 12-03, All Saints Episcopal Church; 12-08 Hartsell Recreation Center; 12-09, Wolf Meadow Elementary School; and 12-12, Central Cabarrus High School.

Register for the event online at https://bit.ly/CDPprctsOrganizing2022.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nord Stream 2 pipeline will 'end' if Russia invades Ukraine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts