District Court Judge Seat 2 2022 election Q & A: Juanita Boger-Allen

Juanita Boger-Allen

District: Cabarrus County

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Answer: Judge Juanita Boger-Allen has served Cabarrus County as a district court judge since Jan. 1, 2019. Judge Boger-Allen presides over cases in both Civil and Criminal District Courts and because of her fairness to everyone who appears before her regardless of their race, gender, political affiliation, economic status or any other identifying attribute, Judge Boger Allen is fondly referred to as “The Peoples’ Judge”.

Judge Boger-Allen began practicing law in 1999 and has 23 years of legal experience practicing in both the public and private sectors representing individuals in every courtroom in District Court and Superior Court. For nine of those years, Juanita served as the senior attorney for Cabarrus County, handling and overseeing cases involving the protection and support of children and cases involving the protection of elderly and dependent adults. In 2011, Judge Boger-Allen became the 5th person in North Carolina to achieve National Certification as a Child Welfare Law Specialist

Judge Boger-Allen has a passion for serving families and children and strives to be a role model and example to not only her daughter, who will soon be completing her sophomore year in college, but to all youth. Judge Boger-Allen demonstrates her dedication to youth by volunteering as a youth mentor and a Teen Court Judge. She also serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Club and other boards within Cabarrus County.

Judge Boger-Allen also has a passion for teaching and shares her education and experience by spearheading legal and educational seminars to various groups, organizations and churches within Cabarrus County.

Judge Boger-Allen is proud to be a United States Army veteran and advocates for other veterans and their families. Additionally, Judge Boger-Allen is a breast cancer survivor and refers to this journey as one of the greatest victories in her life. Another great victory that Judge Boger-Allen is humbled by is becoming the first black judge in her hometown of Cabarrus County.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community, in regard to this seat?

Answer: Of concern is the lack of equal treatment within the legal system. Another major concern is that partisan influence often determines who becomes a judge, instead of the judge’s experience, knowledge and qualifications. These issues lead to abuse of power by those in authority and a lack of transparency to the community, which are also major issues.

How do you plan to address these issues?

Answer: I will continue to listen to individuals and decide cases on facts. I will continue to administer equal justice to EVERYBODY. I will continue to remain impartial when rendering decisions regardless of a person’s political affiliation, race, economic status or any other identifying factor. I will continue to follow the law and continue to abide by the Oath that I took when I was sworn in as a District Court Judge. I will continue to show respect to everyone who appears in my courtroom, where I view people as “faces and not cases”.