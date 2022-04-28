District Court Judge Seat 2 primary election Q & A: Ben Baucom

District: Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: I grew up in Cabarrus County, and I have raised my family here. After graduating from A.L. Brown High School, UNC Chapel Hill and Campbell Law School, I returned home to Cabarrus County to start my legal career. During my more than 25 years of working with the people of Cabarrus County, I have decided that it is time that I give something back to my community by serving as a District Court Judge. Some of my most rewarding legal work has been my service as a guardian ad litem for children and making sure that their voices are being heard by the court system.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: Experience matters. I have practiced law in Cabarrus County for over 25 years. During that time, I have practiced in every type of court, from speeding tickets to felonies, from child custody to general civil matters and from guardianships to estates. In addition, at the beginning of my legal practice, I served as an Assistant Clerk of Court where I was tasked with hearing all matters that would be heard before the Clerk of Court, including adoptions, guardianships, partitions and estate matters. I am the only candidate running in this primary that has prior judicial experience.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: The old adage of “justice delayed is justice denied” has increased significance in light of the pandemic. While Cabarrus County courts managed to remain open more than most counties and districts across the State, there still remains a backlog of cases caused by the closure. I will work with the other District Court Judges and staff to develop and implement strategies to provide each of our citizens with an opportunity to be heard and have their cases decided as swiftly and efficiently as possible.