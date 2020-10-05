ECHS will hold forum for Board of Education candidates Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society announced it will host a forum for the 2020 Board of Education candidates Thursday at 8 p.m.

The forum will be moderated by Judge William B. Hamby virtually over YouTube Live. A link to the forum can be found on the ECHS Facebook page and the historical society’s website echsmuseum.org.

“As an apolitical, non-partisan and non-profit organization, ECHS believes it is uniquely positioned to host a forum that encompasses the wide range of topics and interests reflected in Cabarrus County,” the society wrote in a press release. “While there have been other forums for these candidates, ECHS agreed to sponsor this forum to allow voters to ask questions of the candidates.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

Candidates for the forum include Catherine Bonds Moore, Cindy Fertenbaugh, Rob Walter, Nequeela Deas-Blanton, Tim Furr, Fredrick Merry, David Harrison, Keshia Sandidge and Denise Adcock.