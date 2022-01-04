W.M. Irvin teacher creates community mural

W.M. Irvin Elementary is bringing the community inside the school building with a hallway mural designed and painted by WMIES Art teacher Hannah Allman.
Allman, the creator of the mural, set herself on a mission last school year to bring a sense of community to all students at WMIES in a creative and artistic way. The mural is in one of the busiest halls of the school and consists of different scenes from surrounding areas that students are connected to such as North Carolina, Charlotte, Concord, Cabarrus County, Mount Pleasant, and Kannapolis.
"We really want them to feel a sense of community and family when they are at school. So I painted things that they knew about, things that they see on a daily basis," Allman said.
The mural features the following:
• Boys & Girls Club Pancake Day
• Charlotte Hornets
• Downtown Concord
• Cabarrus Creamery
• Coca-Cola Mural at Concord
• WMIES Eagle Mascot & IB Program Flag
• Krispy Kreme Donuts
• Concord's Water Tower
• What-A-Burger Drive-In #2
• Fryes Roller Skating Rink
• The Concord Bell
• Carolina Panthers
• WMIES School Marquee Featuring A Quote by The Avett Brothers
• Sun Drop
• The Charlotte Motor Speedway
• Cabarrus Arts Council
• Reed Gold Mine
• Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
• Mount Pleasant's Historic District Sign
• Concord Light Flag
Be sure to enjoy the hometown mural by Allman on your next visit to W.M. Irvin Elementary You can also enjoy a virtual tour by Ms. Allmand on the district's YouTube channel https://bit.ly/schoomural