William Meadows Mt. Pleasant Board Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Meadows: I have spent most of my life in the Mount Pleasant area. I attended MPES, MPMS and graduated from MPHS. Now I am raising my family in this town, and I want to make sure that the town residents have a voice.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Meadows: I have spent some time on the board of the ECHS and also served as town commissioner of Mount Pleasant for the past four years.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Meadows: The most pressing issues for this community are to keep the small-town charm that Mount Pleasant has while at the same time make it a place where families want to come and live. More immediate issues that need to be addressed are the aging infrastructure, streamlining traffic management as well as adding and improving recreational facilities.