Focus Factor: Spiders’ Lucky poised, prepared heading into state swimming championships

For now, though, Lucky is simply focused on Thursday’s three events. While he doesn’t harp on winning and losing, as a competitor who wants to go to the sports highest levels, he wants a second breaststroke gold, and he wants to take it all in the 200 IM. Perhaps just as much, however, he really wants to help his fellow Spiders in the relay.

Again, though, he is tempered with his expectations. It’s simply about being the best he can be.

So far, that’s been quite enough.

“I’m feeling pretty at ease for the 100 breast, but my second event, the 200 IM, is probably going to be very, very close because I’m racing a tough kid, Peter Bretzmann (from Chapel Hill High), and we basically have the exact, same time, so it’s going to be pretty close,” Lucky said. “I’m just going to try to race my best, and whoever wins, wins.”

So before each race Thursday, Lucky will do what he always does. He’ll go somewhere and do the same stretches, jumping around, getting his arms warmed up to churn fast. He’ll go to the starting block and gesture toward as many competitors as he can to wish them luck. Then, the thoughts are back to himself, focusing on form, tuning everything else out as he awaits the starting buzzer.

From that point on, it’s Lucky and the waters.