Focus Factor: Spiders’ Lucky poised, prepared heading into state swimming championships

CONCORD – Like many high-achieving athletes, Matthew Lucky doesn’t let his emotions get the best of him when he’s heading into competition.
The Concord High School junior knows the possibilities in front of him this week: He can repeat as the state’s 3A 100-yard breaststroke champion at Thursday’s meet in Cary. He can add another gold medal by winning the 200 individual medley.
Actually, he’s favored win both races.
And Lucky can help his Spiders teammates Eli DeCubellis, Sam Cochran and Jackson Moon claim gold in the 200 freestyle relay.
Yet when he was asked about the upcoming championships, Lucky spoke in measured, calm tones. He talk much about winning; instead, he talked about simply doing his best, having fun, and lifting his school’s swimming profile.
“I’m just pretty excited to represent Concord on Thursday,” Lucky said during a phone conversation. “Hopefully, I can do my best (individually), but the main goal is to just represent my school. I kind of want to put us out there.”
In two short years, Lucky has certainly helped continue to make Concord swimming a topic of discussion. That’s because he’s the best in the state in his individual events, and there’s a case he’s one of the best in his age group in the country.
At last week’s regional meet, Lucky dusted the competition and added a few more school records to his credit – two school records he already owned. He won the regional title in the 100 breaststroke in 55.62 seconds, nearly three seconds faster than the runner-up. And he dominated the 200 IM, clocking in at 1 minute, 50:56 seconds, which was more than two seconds better than the No. 2 swimmer.
There’s no wonder many are expecting him to not just win but put on a show Thursday in Cary.
“He is an extraordinary swimmer,” said Spiders coach Ray Morgan, who’s seen a lot in his 21 years leading the program. “He keeps getting better and better and stronger and stronger. Right now, he has the No. 1 time in (both events) in all classifications in North Carolina.
“I’m certain he will break the 3A state record in those two events, and he’s got a shot at the state record for all classifications in those two events. He’s just a phenomenal athlete.”
Still, Lucky is painted with modesty. He is confident, yes. But he’s been swimming competitively since he was about 8 years old, so he’s accustomed to meets with so much on the line. He showed that last year when he was the sole swimmer from Cabarrus County Schools to bring home a gold medal.
So as Thursday nears, he’s experiencing a calmness that should only benefit him come 8 a.m. in the massive Triangle Aquatic Center.
“Last year, before the state meet I was super nervous because the competition between me and the runner-up (Michael Volpe of Chapel Hill) was pretty close,” Lucky said. “I think it was like within a second. I was more nervous than I am this year.
“This year, coming with more experience, I’m feeling a little bit more confident, but obviously I don’t want to be overconfident because (Volpe) might be able to show up or someone else. I’m just trying to kind of stay low key and just do my best at the meet.”
Lucky got his first exposure to swimming when he was 6 years old, when he joined a summer league in his neighborhood. He fell in love with the sport and decided to take the competition up a notch to the club level, where he joined the Sailfish Aquatics program. He’s still a Sailfish member to this day, and he gets in his workouts with that team, rather than attend Concord practice. It’s a common practice for elite level swimmers, and Morgan certainly understands.
“A lot of his success has to do with the training he gets from Sailfish,” Morgan said. “He’s at the highest level. For him to come to our high school practices would be almost like a warmup for him with his regular Sailfish practices.”
But just because he’s an elite swimmer doesn’t mean Lucky has an elitist attitude when he’s with his Concord teammates. It’s just the opposite.
“He’s a team player,” Morgan said. “He loves being around his teammates. He likes relays because they’re fun and he can bond with his buddies.
“He’s a good guy, and he’s a very, very good swimmer. And he’s getting a lot of looks from a lot of universities. He’s going to have his pick of where he wants to go.”
One thing that’s helping Lucky get so many college looks, besides his speed in the pool, is his performance in school. He carries a 4.5 GPA – “but that’s weighted,” he says humbly – in Concord’s IB program. Another aspect is his versatility – Lucky can pretty much swim any event -- well.
Morgan tells a story of how during a meet this season, Lucky volunteered to swim the 100 butterfly. He won, of course.
“When I got home, I looked, and he had broken the school record!” Morgan exclaimed. “You typically don’t see school records in dual meets in the regular season, but he popped one off, and it was incredible. For him to have the desire, the drive and the determination to swim that event, and swim it fast, you can’t coach that. He’s just got that special kind of drive.
“I think his goal is to set school records in all eight (individual) events, and he’s got three of them now. He’s not weak in any event. I can throw him in anything, and he’ll do well in it.”
For now, though, Lucky is simply focused on Thursday’s three events. While he doesn’t harp on winning and losing, as a competitor who wants to go to the sports highest levels, he wants a second breaststroke gold, and he wants to take it all in the 200 IM. Perhaps just as much, however, he really wants to help his fellow Spiders in the relay.
Again, though, he is tempered with his expectations. It’s simply about being the best he can be.
So far, that’s been quite enough.
“I’m feeling pretty at ease for the 100 breast, but my second event, the 200 IM, is probably going to be very, very close because I’m racing a tough kid, Peter Bretzmann (from Chapel Hill High), and we basically have the exact, same time, so it’s going to be pretty close,” Lucky said. “I’m just going to try to race my best, and whoever wins, wins.”
So before each race Thursday, Lucky will do what he always does. He’ll go somewhere and do the same stretches, jumping around, getting his arms warmed up to churn fast. He’ll go to the starting block and gesture toward as many competitors as he can to wish them luck. Then, the thoughts are back to himself, focusing on form, tuning everything else out as he awaits the starting buzzer.
From that point on, it’s Lucky and the waters.
Nothing else matters.
“I try not to think about too many people watching me because I don’t want to get too stressed out,” Lucky said. “I just try to focus on my swim. I try not to think about too many things because that would get too confusing and stressful.”
And one thing high-achieving athletes like Lucky don’t do is get too stressed out when winning time arrives.