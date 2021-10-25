FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: After Friday’s disappointment, Tigers’ season could still have a happy ending

MOUNT PLEASANT – When the Mount Pleasant Tigers took the field Friday night, they were undefeated in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference and controlled their own destiny to win the conference championship.

But as their comeback attempt against the North Stanly Comets fell three points short in a 21-18 loss, so, too, did the Tigers’ ability to control their fate.

The Tigers needed Jay M. Robinson – whom they entered the evening tied with for first place in the YVC – to lose to South Stanly.

But alas, the Bulldogs continued their dominant streak, defeating their opponent 54-7.

With only one regular-season game remaining, this gives the Tigers (6-3 overall, 3-1 YVC) an opportunity to claim a share of the conference title when they face the Bulldogs (8-1, 4-0 YVC) next Friday.

When the Tigers and Bulldogs face each other, it will be a clash of playing styles.

The 21 points the Tigers gave up to the Comets were the only points Mount Pleasant has allowed in a YVC game thus far.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are averaging just under 56 points in their four YVC games.