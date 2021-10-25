FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: After Friday’s disappointment, Tigers’ season could still have a happy ending

MOUNT PLEASANT – When the Mount Pleasant Tigers took the field Friday night, they were undefeated in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference and controlled their own destiny to win the conference championship.
But as their comeback attempt against the North Stanly Comets fell three points short in a 21-18 loss, so, too, did the Tigers’ ability to control their fate.
The Tigers needed Jay M. Robinson – whom they entered the evening tied with for first place in the YVC – to lose to South Stanly.
But alas, the Bulldogs continued their dominant streak, defeating their opponent 54-7.
With only one regular-season game remaining, this gives the Tigers (6-3 overall, 3-1 YVC) an opportunity to claim a share of the conference title when they face the Bulldogs (8-1, 4-0 YVC) next Friday.
When the Tigers and Bulldogs face each other, it will be a clash of playing styles.
The 21 points the Tigers gave up to the Comets were the only points Mount Pleasant has allowed in a YVC game thus far.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are averaging just under 56 points in their four YVC games.
“We are going to have to control the ball,” Mount Pleasant head coach Mike Johns said when asked how his team will be able to knock off Jay M. Robinson. “It is going to have to be a slugfest. That is usually how we win big games.”
As far as controlling the ball goes, Mount Pleasant found difficulty at times doing so Friday against the Comets.
Particularly, the Tigers had five turnovers, including four in the first half.
Most of the first-half turnovers occurred in Tiger territory, causing the vaunted Mount Pleasant defense to have to work with a very short field.
The Comets went into the halftime break with a 14-0 lead, and both touchdowns came following a Tiger turnover.
Mount Pleasant found itself needing to play from behind the entire game. Its offense struggled to get much going for the first three quarters.
“(Having five turnovers) is devastating,” Johns said. “You cannot win big games like this with that many turnovers.”
Even as the Tigers came storming back, scoring three touchdowns in a 9:37 span, their comeback effort fell just short due to another turnover.
Down three points, the Tigers got the ball back with 1:43 left in the game. For a moment, the Tiger faithful believed they might pull off the 21-point comeback.
But the Tigers ran a reverse pass to tailback Keandre Stedford, and the throw sailed into the hands of a Comet defender.
This effectively ended the game as the Comets took three knees from the victory formation and ran out the rest of the clock.
Johns hopes his team will be able to limit turnovers against Jay M. Robinson, which he believes would give the Tigers the best chance to win.
“(The Bulldogs) have incredible speed,” Johns said. “What we are going to have to do is do our best to control the clock. We need to make first downs and play good defense.”
Johns does not see this as an insurmountable goal. In fact, his team did this as it made its comeback against the Comets.
The Tigers opted to shift to a run-heavy offensive approach in the second half, putting the ball in the hands of two of their most-regarded playmakers: Jakob Craver and Keegan Moose.
Craver and Moose carried much of the offensive load down the stretch, with Moose even taking direct snaps from a Wildcat formation.
The two combined to rush for 107 yards, and Craver scored a rushing touchdown.
The Tigers put together two long scoring drives while also preventing the Comets from doing any more damage offensively. Craver even blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
This is the type of recipe Johns believes will end in a Tiger victory next Friday.
As for the Wildcat formation with Moose, Johns would not say whether it would be run against the Bulldogs.