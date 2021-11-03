FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Bell brings out the best in Wonders in season finale vs. rival Spiders

Having grown up in Florida and transferring to A.L. Brown prior to the 2020 season that was played in the spring of 2021, senior linebacker Antarron Turner put words to his appreciation of the passion applied to the Concord-Kannapolis rivalry.

“When I moved up here, I was looking on Twitter to see what school I was going to,” he said after the game, with the Bell ringing in the background. “When I saw Concord-Kannapolis, I was like, ‘That junk’s crazy.’ I saw the Bell Game – that was so lit. (The student-body was) burning the Spider and all that. I was like, ‘Yeah, I gotta go there.’”

Turner is one of 22 seniors on the roster, the latest graduating class that can say that it had an untarnished Bell Game record. Some of his classmates who joined him with lights-out play on defense against Concord (6-3, 6-0 South Piedmont 3A) were linebackers Brock Morgan, Torren Wright, Jalan Chambers and Trent Thompson, and lineman Jaleel Pemberton.

Many times, their tackles included an extra helping of attitude, seasoned with gang tackles, throwdowns, and bone-jarring hits. Confronted with a run-first opponent, the Wonders surrendered just 137 rushing yards and only six in the air. Besides a second-quarter possession that ended in a turnover, Concord never got farther than A.L. Brown’s 48-yard line.

