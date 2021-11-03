FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Bell brings out the best in Wonders in season finale vs. rival Spiders

KANNAPOLIS – What is it about that old Southern Railway bell that makes young men do extraordinary things?
If you witnessed the 47-0 dismantling enacted upon the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Concord Spiders by the unranked A.L. Brown Wonders Friday, you might wonder what the metaphysical composition is of that coveted, unsanctioned trophy awarded to the winner of the Cabarrus County rivals’ annual football game.
As it limped in to its final regular-season game with an overall losing record, A.L. Brown had already dubiously clinched at least a tie for last place in its conference. On the flip side, Concord was boasting a six-game winning streak and was fresh off securing its conference championship in its most recent game.
So how does one account for Xavier Chambers’ string of first-half highlight-reel plays that earned the A.L. Brown sophomore the game’s most valuable player award? Or for Ashnah Lowery mimicking Lamar Jackson in his first varsity start at quarterback? Or for an already-solid Wonders defense playing in a way that might make it a candidate for anger-management therapy?
Think of the jolting, recharging force of smelling salts, the patriotic, fighting spirit assumed by a bugle’s rendering of “Reveille” or the transforming, hypnotic powers of catnip.
Although A.L. Brown (5-5 overall, 1-6 Greater Metro 4 Conference) entered Friday’s game with an outside shot of earning a 4A state playoff berth, the 2021 season had mostly been filled with disappointment. Apparently, their six-game Bell Game winning streak provided all the motivation the Wonders needed.
Having grown up in Florida and transferring to A.L. Brown prior to the 2020 season that was played in the spring of 2021, senior linebacker Antarron Turner put words to his appreciation of the passion applied to the Concord-Kannapolis rivalry.
“When I moved up here, I was looking on Twitter to see what school I was going to,” he said after the game, with the Bell ringing in the background. “When I saw Concord-Kannapolis, I was like, ‘That junk’s crazy.’ I saw the Bell Game – that was so lit. (The student-body was) burning the Spider and all that. I was like, ‘Yeah, I gotta go there.’”
Turner is one of 22 seniors on the roster, the latest graduating class that can say that it had an untarnished Bell Game record. Some of his classmates who joined him with lights-out play on defense against Concord (6-3, 6-0 South Piedmont 3A) were linebackers Brock Morgan, Torren Wright, Jalan Chambers and Trent Thompson, and lineman Jaleel Pemberton.
Many times, their tackles included an extra helping of attitude, seasoned with gang tackles, throwdowns, and bone-jarring hits. Confronted with a run-first opponent, the Wonders surrendered just 137 rushing yards and only six in the air. Besides a second-quarter possession that ended in a turnover, Concord never got farther than A.L. Brown’s 48-yard line.
"I'm a senior, and my fellow seniors were real motivated coming in," said Morgan, who had a team-high 12 tackles. "We knew this could possibly be our last game in the Green and White. We wanted to go out with a bang. We wanted to make ourselves proud, we wanted to make our teammates proud, we wanted to make the community proud."
Offensively, Lowery, the junior who relieved injured season-long starting quarterback Joey Vanover at Mooresville last week, played exceptionally well from the start of the first possession.
He connected with Kash Smith for 30 yards on his first pass attempt and completed the 69-yard scoring drive with a 33-yard completion to Chambers. The sophomore receiver cut across the middle and was so surprised to be targeted that he bobbled the ball before turning up field and dragging a defender across the goal line.
Lowery’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Derick Brazil in the third quarter was one of his eight completions in 17 attempts and was part of a 130-yard passing night. He also rushed for 36 yards on seven carries.
“I think that this was a game that kind of everything went well,” said Wonders coach Mike Newsome, who has won eight of 11 Bell Games. “We take the first drive down and score, and that’s not something we’ve done this year.
“Ashnah Lowery did an unbelievable job of commanding the offense, moving the ball down the field, throwing the ball when he had to throw it, and keeping the ball when he had to run it …”
Chambers’ touchdown catch on the first drive of the game was his only reception. He would progress with startling plays on defense and on special teams.
Early in the second quarter, Concord had mounted its most substantial drive of the game and had reached the A.L. Brown 15-yard line. Wing back Xavier Sanders gained a few yards with a run to the left but was stopped suddenly by a host of Wonders.
As Sanders was thrust backward, the ball squirted loose. His attempt to regain possession popcorned the ball in the air and into the hands of Chambers, who bobbled it once before securing it. In front of him was a clear path to the end zone, and his 80-yard return gave Kannapolis a 14-0 lead.
Concord coach Marty Paxton referred to the play as a “back breaker,” and Chambers would later break the Spiders’ hearts with a long punt return. Receiving a short, low-lying kick at the Concord 37, Chambers got a running start to his return and reached the Spiders’ 5-yard line.
Jaden Johnson scored on a run around left end, bowling over his teammate Brazil as he crossed the goal line. A.L. Brown took a 21-0 lead to halftime.
“I’m overwhelmed. I knew I was going to play well but not like that,” said Chambers. “I owe it to them in the locker room, all my seniors, especially my brother (linebacker Jalan Chambers). This one is for them. I came out and gave my all.”