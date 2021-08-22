FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Ragin’ Bulls’ 'best' have them ready for state's best

None of those were even his best play, though, as he returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, which all but brought his night to an end as the end zone visit put the Ragin’ Bulls up, 40-3, with 7:43 left to play before the half.

These performances had Bulls coach Jupiter Wilson gushing about his two stars.

“(Hamilton is the) best player I’ve ever coached. Take nothing from him, the kid is special,” Wilson said. “And Bentley’s just got that ‘it’ factor, man, so he goes out there, he may not be the tallest, fastest, all those types of things, but the kid is just a gamer, and he just goes out there and makes plays.”

It was clear from the first play of the game Bentley and Hamilton had Hunter Huss outmatched. On Hickory Ridge’s first offensive snap Hamilton blew past his defender on a post route, and Bentley put it up with confidence to the 6-foot, 175-pound junior who is ranked as a four-star receiver by 247 Sports.

The pass ultimately fell to the ground as a Hunter Huss defender likely got away with pass interference on what was a slightly underthrown ball, but this was just a preview of what was to come six plays later.

