FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Ragin’ Bulls’ 'best' have them ready for state's best

HARRISBURG — It’s easy for a player to call himself the “best.” In some ways it’s important to have that kind of confidence. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. Believing you’re the “best” is a key to success for the best athletes in the world. But when a player truly starts to become the “best” is when others see them that way.
Hickory Ridge quarterback Alex Bentley and wide receiver Christian Hamilton are the best the Ragin’ Bulls have to offer, and that assertion does not come from them. It comes from their coaches and teammates.
When Bentley and Hamilton were speaking following Hickory Ridge’s 68-13 win over Gastonia Hunter Huss on Friday night, another teammate made sure to get a message across during the interview.
“That’s the best QB in the state,” the teammate said. “Best QB in the state. Put that down.”
With a performance like the one Bentley had Friday, there’s certainly an argument to be made for that. Bentley finished the night with five total touchdowns, three through the air and two on the ground, to go with 182 passing yards and 48 rushing yards.
That’s an impressive performance over a full game, but it took the senior quarterback just two quarters to do it.
Two of his touchdown passes went to Hamilton, who finished the night with two receptions for 45 yards with scoring catches of 15 and 30 yards. Hamilton also picked up a first down on third-and-15 in the first quarter on an 18-yard jet sweep.
None of those were even his best play, though, as he returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, which all but brought his night to an end as the end zone visit put the Ragin’ Bulls up, 40-3, with 7:43 left to play before the half.
These performances had Bulls coach Jupiter Wilson gushing about his two stars.
“(Hamilton is the) best player I’ve ever coached. Take nothing from him, the kid is special,” Wilson said. “And Bentley’s just got that ‘it’ factor, man, so he goes out there, he may not be the tallest, fastest, all those types of things, but the kid is just a gamer, and he just goes out there and makes plays.”
It was clear from the first play of the game Bentley and Hamilton had Hunter Huss outmatched. On Hickory Ridge’s first offensive snap Hamilton blew past his defender on a post route, and Bentley put it up with confidence to the 6-foot, 175-pound junior who is ranked as a four-star receiver by 247 Sports.
The pass ultimately fell to the ground as a Hunter Huss defender likely got away with pass interference on what was a slightly underthrown ball, but this was just a preview of what was to come six plays later.
After two solid Randall Fisher runs and a 25-yard completion to Sabin McLaughlin, Bentley and Hamilton went back to the well with the same post play they ran to start the game. This time, Bentley put the pass exactly where it needed to be, and Hamilton hauled it in for the first of his three total touchdowns.
The touchdown looked almost nonchalant as Hamilton beat his defender cleanly and Bentley saw it quickly. Following a year in which Hamilton missed significant time with an injury, the pair knows big things could be on the horizon.
“It felt great,” Hamilton said. “Just to see that I’m back really after an injury(-plagued) season. But I’m healthy now, so it’s going to be a different story this year.”
The whole game felt a bit nonchalant for Bentley and Hamilton as the pair scored with ease, but it was exactly what they needed heading into a matchup with defending state champion Charlotte Catholic next week. Last season ended earlier than they would have wanted, so to get a big win to start the year one week before a big matchup was good for the team mentally.
“Coming off that tough loss last year at the end of the season, I think to come out here and put up 68 points in that game, I think it gave us a confidence boost getting ready to go into this tough next round of games for sure,” Bentley said.
Charlotte Catholic won its first game of the season Thursday with a 13-6 win over South Mecklenburg. Bentley and Hamilton know the challenge ahead of them, but after a game like they had Friday, they are confident going in.
“We went and watched them play South Meck,” Bentley said. “I think if we stay on ours and run the offense and defense we know how to do, we’re going to come out of there with a win for sure.”
“We’ve just got to come out humble, really,” Hamilton added. “Can’t take nothing for granted or underestimate them, and I think we can get the ‘dub.’”
Charlotte Catholic will let the Ragin’ Bulls know exactly where they are as a team. It was a little bit hard to judge that by Friday’s game for a couple of reasons. For one, Hickory Ridge missed out on a week of practice due to a COVID scare leading up to their season opener. Because of that, they were a little sloppy. Bentley did just complete 50 percent of his passes (11 for 22), and they dealt with some short snaps out of the shotgun, which resulted in a couple of negative runs for the senior QB throughout the game.
But assuming a healthy week this week, and with a game under their belts already, the Bulls will know exactly where they stand.
“I said before to our guys,” Wilson said, “‘The goal for us is to go out there and win the conference, go out there and compete for a state title. If we’re going to do that, you’re going to have to play those teams in the playoffs, so you might as well be battle tested now.’”
Bentley and Hamilton are ready for that battle, and they are not mincing words along the way.
“We’re coming for everybody this year, really,” Hamilton said. “Stepping on everybody’s necks. That’s all I’ve got to say, really.”